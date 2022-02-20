Lunch With Uddhav, Discussion on Politics with Pawar: KCR in Mumbai Today to 'Unite' Anti-BJP Parties

Days after calling for the Opposition to unite against the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) to overthrow it, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is set to meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. The TRS leader will also meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on the day in Mumbai.

Rao, also known as KCR, would meet Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena, at his residence in Mumbai at 1 PM and have lunch with him, TRS sources told PTI on Saturday. After the meeting with Thackeray, Rao would go to Pawar’s residence and discuss national political issues, the sources said. Rao would return to Hyderabad in the evening.

The Telangana chief minister had earlier called out the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the centre, saying that it should be ‘expelled’ from India to prevent the country’s ruining. He promised to play a major role uniting anti-BJP political parties, against the saffron party’s anti-people policies.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister telephoned Rao on Wednesday last and invited him to Mumbai, a Telangana CMO press release had said. Thackeray announced complete support to Rao’s fight against the BJP’s alleged anti-people policies and to uphold federal spirit, it had said.

Appreciating Rao’s efforts, Thackeray had pointed out that the former has raised his voice at the right time to protect the nation from divisive forces. Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday last called up Rao and extended support to the latter’s fight.

Rao had told Gowda he would visit Bengaluru and meet him on the issue. Rao, who has been critical of the BJP and its-led Central government on a number of issues, on February 13, said he would soon have meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts, Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee respectively, as part of the efforts to unite various political parties against the saffron party and the NDA government.

