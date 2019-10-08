Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Lynching Alien to 'Bharat', Tradition Was Found in Other Religions, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Speaking at the Vijayadashami speech at RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Mohan Bhagwat said attempts were being made to defame Hindu society and the country.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lynching Alien to 'Bharat', Tradition Was Found in Other Religions, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Dussehra event in Nagpur on Tuesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Mohan Bhagwat, on Tuesday said lynching does not have its origin in India and sought to dissociate Indian tradition and history from the “foreign” phenomenon found in other religious texts of the country.

Speaking at the Vijayadashami speech at RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, “There is an attempt by some people to defame the country, to use its diversity to spark rows. The term being used these days is ‘lynching’ – it never happened in Bharat. What is the origin of this term, there is old story regarding it is found in other religions.”

Bhagwat emphasised that by branding such incidents as lynching and denoting traditions that were alien to ‘Bharat’, efforts were underway to defame the country and entire Hindu society. “They are trying to create fear among the so-called minority communities. We have to understand that such a conspiracy is also being hatched,” he said.

To elucidate his point, he narrated the story of Jesus Christ who was passing through a street where stones were being pelted at a woman. Christ asked them the reason for attacking the woman and was told by the people that she was a sinner. He then intervened and told the people to hit her only if all those present have not sinned.

Bhagwat said, “This tradition is found in other religions. In our country, we find the tradition of brotherhood. In ancient India, Buddha stopped people of two villages from attacking each other over water issue. This is our tradition. But what is happening is small incidents are being played up for convenience. These issues require law and order agencies to intervene.”

He also said such violent issues are not one-sided. “There have been reports that members of a community in our society have been attacked by another community, making them victims of social violence. Such incidents have not been on sided.”

Bhagwat added: “There are reports of incidents happening from both sides and allegations and counter-allegations. It has also come to light that some incidents have been deliberately fabricated while some others have been published in a distorted manner. However, it must be accepted that these tendencies of violence have somehow or the other crossed the limits of the law and order and wreaked havoc by eroding the mutual relations in the society.”

This tendency is neither the tradition of our country nor does it fit into the spirit of the Constitution.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram