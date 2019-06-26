Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Lynching of Youth an Example of Religious Intolerance, Says TMC MP

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, Saugata Roy said it was a "cold-blooded murder" of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari as police held the youth, who had sustained severe head injuries, in custody for four days.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lynching of Youth an Example of Religious Intolerance, Says TMC MP
File photo of TMC member Saugata Roy. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

New Delhi: TMC member Saugata Roy on Wednesday said the incident of lynching of a youth in Jharkhand is an example of religious intolerance and instead of attacking the West Bengal government, the BJP should look into the affairs of the state ruled by it.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, Roy said it was a "cold-blooded murder" of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari as police held th youth, who had sustained severe head injuries, in custody for four days.

It is a blot on humanity, the Trinamool Congress MP said.

"BJP members are speaking about West Bengal, but not taking steps on what is happening in Jharkhand and other places. This is an example of religious intolerance and the TMC will continue to protest against mob lynching," Roy said.

Ansari was thrashed by a mob for alleged theft on June 18 and a video had emerged which purportedly showed that he was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' in Jharkhand's Saraikela Kharsawan district.

K Muraleedharan (Cong) raised the issue of surging airfares, especially during festival season and summer vacation, from Kerala to Gulf countries. He said cost of international flight tickets go up by up to 400 per cent.

"I urge the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take steps to reduce airfares from Kerala to Gulf countries," he said.

Raising the issue of escalating tensions between the US and Iran, B Mahtab (BJD) said "maximum pressure tactics of the US have led to this situation".

He said India has been impacted due to the US imposed sanctions on Iran as oil import bill would go up.

"India should finely balance the situation as it has significant interest with the two countries. While US-Iran relation is in abyss, India should engage in closed-door diplomatic deliberations to ease the tension," he said. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram