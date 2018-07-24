Give up Eating Beef, Develop Right Sanskaar: RSS Leader Indresh Kumar's Solution to Stop Lynchings

In the wake of Friday's lyncing incident at Alwar in Rajasthan, the government has constituted a high level committee to check cases of mob lynching, but that did not stop an RSS leader from coming up with a solution of his own.RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Monday said crimes like mob lynching could stop if people stopped eating beef. He also claimed that calling Hindus communal is fraught with the risk of labelling all religions in the world as communal."Lynchings will stop if people don't eat beef. The cows must be protected and cowdung should be used as cement, then both poverty and violence will end... Jesus was born in a cowshed and that is why in Christianity they talk of 'Holy cow'. In Mecca and Medina killing cow is a crime. Can we not pledge not to kill cows. If we can pledge this our problem of mob lynching will be solved," said Indresh at the inauguration of Jagran Hindu Manch in Ranchi.The leader also emphasised on the importance of right "sanskaar" to deal with this problem.“Law has to be there and the government must act, but society also needs the right ‘sanskaar’ to deal with this problem,” he said.The leader did say that violence in any form can never be welcomed."Any mob violence, be it of your home, locality, caste or party can never be welcomed. But, you tell me if any religious place in the world approves the killing of cow," said Indresh.Last week, a dairy farmer, Rakbar Khan from Haryana's Mewat district, was lynched by a group of seven persons in Alwar when he was transporting two cows and their calves.On July 17, the Supreme Court condemned the recent spate of lynchings as "horrendous acts of mobocracy" and told Parliament to make lynching a separate offence.