GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

M K Alagiri Rally: Rebel Leader Puts Up Show of Strength at Karunanidhi Memorial, Dares Brother Stalin

News18.com | September 5, 2018, 2:37 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Alagiri Rally LIVE Updates: Expelled DMK leader Alagiri has put a massive show of strength in Chennai, leading a silent march from the Triplicane Police Station to Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach. The rally is his first strength of popularity against brother and party president MK Stalin. Not taking the act of rebellion lightly, the DMK has suspended party functionary Ravi, the area secretary for Velachery, for greeting Alagiri at the Chennai airport yesterday.

Following the death of Karunanidhi last month, the family had put up a united front for two days. A day after the burial rituals, Alagiri, taking a leaf out of deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam’s playbook had sounded the call for rebellion from Marina. On August 30, however, Alagiri said he would accept Stalin as the ‘leader’ if he is taken back into the party.
Read More
Sep 5, 2018 2:02 pm (IST)

RECAP | Dressed in black, to condole Karunanidhi's death, the rally began from Triplicane. After walking for a while, Alagiri hopped on to an open van, waving enthusiastically to cheer his cadres. The expelled leader's followers from various districts held banners, which read "karam korpom kazhagam kappom,' (let us join hands and guard the party). The former Union minister's loyalists, including Madurai-based P M Mannan, took part in the rally.

Sep 5, 2018 1:46 pm (IST)

Acknowledging the Support | M K Alagiri led a peaceful rally to Karunanidhi's memorial at Marina Beach and paid floral tribute to his father in Chennai. After the completion of his mega rally, Alagiri thanked his supporters who participated in the march on Wednesday. However, his younger brother Stalin found no mention of him in Alagiri's rally speech.

Sep 5, 2018 1:19 pm (IST)

After paying his tribute to late Karunanidhi at Marina Beach, M K Alagiri told ANI when asked about the suspension of his supporters from DMK, "One lakh people came here to support me today. Will they send all of them out? You ask them and let me know."

Sep 5, 2018 1:14 pm (IST)

An illustration of the DMK family feud by Mir Suhail/News18:

Sep 5, 2018 1:03 pm (IST)

 Alagiri's son Daya Alagiri and daughter Kayalvilhi also participated in his 'peace' rally to lend their support to their father.

Sep 5, 2018 12:49 pm (IST)

Team Alagiri pays tribute to late Karunanidhi at his memorial in Marina Beach:

Sep 5, 2018 12:35 pm (IST)

Rally Reaches Memorial | MK Alagiri has reached Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai. Alagiri led his supporters from Triplicane police station to Kalaignar's grave amid reports of scuffle in his 'peace rally'.

Sep 5, 2018 12:31 pm (IST)

Team Alagiri had been saying that at least a lakh people will join the silent march. Although, party insiders have reportedly said that at least 50,000 have joined the march already.

Sep 5, 2018 12:28 pm (IST)

Former zone chairman of Madurai Corporation and a friend of Alagiri, K Isakkimuthu said that he expects more supporters would show up at the roadshow to express their support, Firspost reported.

Sep 5, 2018 12:23 pm (IST)

Supporters arrive in huge numbers fluttering red and black flags: 

Sep 5, 2018 12:20 pm (IST)

Traffic Scare | In Chennai, 9 am onwards traffic has been diverted from Anna Salai towards the adjoining roads. MK Alagiri had taken permission to begin his rally. However, the leader himself arrived over an hour late. The rally has caused considerable traffic snarls. 

Sep 5, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)

MK Alagiri supporters at the rally wearing t-shirts imprinted with the expelled leader's face:

Sep 5, 2018 12:07 pm (IST)

'Will Remain DMK Cadres' | Former deputy mayor of Madurai — PM Mannan told ANI, "DMK cadres who received Alagiri at the airport were suspended from party. Today, lakhs are here to attend the peace march, how many will be sacked? Although we've been sacked we'll be DMK cadres only."

Sep 5, 2018 12:02 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | After Karunanidhi's Death, Succession War in DMK as Alagiri Claims Supremacy Over Stalin

The rift between Alagiri and Stalin widened a day ahead of the crucial executive committee meeting of DMK that is likely to anoint Stalin as the party chief after the demise of Karunanidhi at the age of 94 on August 7.

Sep 5, 2018 11:58 am (IST)

Supporters of DMK rebel MK Alagiri arrive for the rally with posters that read, "Silent Rally for Kalaignar':

Sep 5, 2018 11:55 am (IST)

'No Comments' | When asked about MK Alagiri's mega rally in Chennai, senior DMK leader and treasurer of the party Duraimurugan, denied a comment. The DMK has been decidedly silent about the troublesome Alagiri and Stalin has remained unperturbed.

Sep 5, 2018 11:50 am (IST)

Scuffle in 'Peace Rally' | As the 'peace rally' began moving from Triplicane police station to Anna Memorial, MK Alagiri was seen shoving his supporters. Alagiri had earlier claimed that he would expect supporters in lakhs for his rally in Chennai, which is MK Stalin's home turf.

Sep 5, 2018 11:44 am (IST)

Supporters of MK Alagiri can be seen arriving in huge numbers at the venue:

Sep 5, 2018 11:40 am (IST)

Alagiri Begins Roadshow | DMK Rebel Alagiri begins his 'peace rally' in Chennai. He will lead the march to Anna memorial amid a huge crowd of supporters. This is touted as a massive show of strength. 

Sep 5, 2018 11:29 am (IST)

The Leader Arrives | MK Alagiri has arrived at the Triplicane police station to lead his mega rally in Chennai. The rally was expected to begin at 10 am on Wednesday. Alagiri's mega rally is likely to move from the police station to the memorial of Karunanidhi at the Marina beach.

Sep 5, 2018 11:26 am (IST)

Alagiri supporters have challenged the suspension of party cadres who went to receive him at the Chennai airport:

Sep 5, 2018 11:10 am (IST)

Simultaneous Raids in Tamil Nadu | Meanwhile, the state of Tamil Nadu is witnessing a new development. The CBI is conducting raids across the state. Raids were conducted at Health Minister Vijayabaskar's residence and at the residences of present and former DGPs.

Sep 5, 2018 10:54 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | After Alagiri Rises in Revolt, DMK Accuses Centre of Creating Rift in Party

The cadre cheered loudly when senior party leader Durai Murugan mentioned that Stalin is soon to be elevated as president of DMK.

Sep 5, 2018 10:54 am (IST)

DMK executive council member Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan had earlier alleged “the central government is trying to create a split in the party. We should not give space for them to create any rift and we should stay together.”

Sep 5, 2018 10:48 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Ready to Accept Stalin as Leader If Reinducted Into DMK, Says Alagiri

On August 24, MK Alagiri started meeting supporters at his residence in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. For the first three days, scores of people met Alagiri at his residence but the numbers have gradually declined since Monday.

Sep 5, 2018 10:44 am (IST)

'Peace Rally' | MK Alagiri had announced in a press release that his mega rally move from the Triplicane police station towards Karunanidhi's grave at Marina beach in Chennai. Alagiri has also called it a "peace rally" or a "silent rally" to mark the 30th day death anniversary of the Kalaignar. Earlier, he had claimed that a lakh of supporters would participate. 

Sep 5, 2018 10:39 am (IST)

Stalin Not Perturbed | For now, the Stalin camp remains unperturbed and does not see Alagiri as a threat to the party. The younger brother and president of DMK has been silent about the troublesome Alagiri and  senior party leaders maintain a studied silence when asked about reinducting him. 

Sep 5, 2018 10:36 am (IST)

Show of Strength? | MK Alagiri's mega rally on Wednesday is organised to mourn the death of his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. Wednesday's rally is clearly a show of strength. Inspite of the fact that Alagiri had expressed his willingness to work under his younger brother, the present chief MK Stalin, the rally would reveal how much of a political threat he really is to his estranged younger brother. 

Sep 5, 2018 10:27 am (IST)

In the image, a crowd can be seen with posters that read 'Silent Rally for Kalaignar': 

Sep 5, 2018 10:24 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Be Ready to Face Consequences If I Am Not Readmitted to Party, Alagiri Warns DMK

The former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam strongman in southern Tamil Nadu, who has been flexing muscles since the death of his father M Karunanidhi on August 7, said the rally in Chennai was being organised as per the wishes of the cadres.

Load More
M K Alagiri Rally: Rebel Leader Puts Up Show of Strength at Karunanidhi Memorial, Dares Brother Stalin
Alagiri pays tribute to Karunanidhi at his memorial in Marina Beach, Chennai. (Image: ANI)

Alagiri had publicly stated earlier that he cannot consider anyone as his leader other than the late M Karunanidhi, his father and party president. Alagiri was expelled from the DMK by Karunanidhi for anti-party activities.

Speaking to reporters, Alagiri said the current leadership of the DMK — a reference to Stalin — was not willing to re-admit him despite his requests. He said the DMK did not consist just of the General Council, which has elected Stalin as the DMK President, and that "genuine party cadres" were with him.

Asked if he would accept Stalin's leadership, Alagiri said: "If I am in the party, then I will." In a show of strength, Alagiri is preparing to organise a rally in which he says over 100,000 people would take part.

On August 27, Alagiri warned in Madurai that if the DMK leadership did not take him back, then its leadership will have to face "consequences". He did not elaborate. Alagiri was opposed to Stalin becoming the DMK President. After the death of his father, he spoke in riddles claiming that the DMK would face difficulties if it ignored him.
  • 04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    NEP vs HK
    95/10
    37.5 overs
    		 96/7
    32.3 overs
    Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    UAE vs OMA
    208/8
    50.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    vs SIN
    276/9
    50.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Singapore beat Malaysia by 29 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    vs SIN
    151/10
    42.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Nepal beat Singapore by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
    vs MAL
    92/10
    31.3 overs
    		 /
    overs
    United Arab Emirates beat Malaysia by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...