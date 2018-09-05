M K Alagiri Rally: Rebel Leader Puts Up Show of Strength at Karunanidhi Memorial, Dares Brother Stalin

RECAP | Dressed in black, to condole Karunanidhi's death, the rally began from Triplicane. After walking for a while, Alagiri hopped on to an open van, waving enthusiastically to cheer his cadres. The expelled leader's followers from various districts held banners, which read "karam korpom kazhagam kappom,' (let us join hands and guard the party). The former Union minister's loyalists, including Madurai-based P M Mannan, took part in the rally.
Event Highlights
- Alagiri Thanks Supporters After Rally
- Alagiri's Son, Daughter Present at Rally
- Alagiri & Supporters Pay Tribute to Kalaignar
- Team Alagiri at Karunanidhi's Memorial
- Traffice Diverted from Anna Salai
- Alagiri Shoves Supporters in Rally
- Alagiri Begins Mega Rally in Chennai
- Alagiri Arrived at the Venue
- Stalin Camp Remains Unperturbed
- 'Silent Rally for Kalaignar'
Following the death of Karunanidhi last month, the family had put up a united front for two days. A day after the burial rituals, Alagiri, taking a leaf out of deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam’s playbook had sounded the call for rebellion from Marina. On August 30, however, Alagiri said he would accept Stalin as the ‘leader’ if he is taken back into the party.
Acknowledging the Support | M K Alagiri led a peaceful rally to Karunanidhi's memorial at Marina Beach and paid floral tribute to his father in Chennai. After the completion of his mega rally, Alagiri thanked his supporters who participated in the march on Wednesday. However, his younger brother Stalin found no mention of him in Alagiri's rally speech.
Alagiri's son Daya Alagiri and daughter Kayalvilhi also participated in his 'peace' rally to lend their support to their father.
மக்கள் கடலுக்கு இடையே,— Dhaya Alagiri (@dhayaalagiri) September 5, 2018
வங்கக் கடலை நோக்கி,
தலைவரை வணங்க,
மு.க.அழகிரியின் அமைதி ஊர்வலம்.#MKAlagiri | #kalaignar #Karunanidhi | #SilentProcession pic.twitter.com/7bUtPKMLxR
Team Alagiri pays tribute to late Karunanidhi at his memorial in Marina Beach:
Tamil Nadu: Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri pays tribute at Karunanidhi memorial in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/39AsYaJlLD— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018
CLICK TO READ | After Karunanidhi's Death, Succession War in DMK as Alagiri Claims Supremacy Over Stalin
The rift between Alagiri and Stalin widened a day ahead of the crucial executive committee meeting of DMK that is likely to anoint Stalin as the party chief after the demise of Karunanidhi at the age of 94 on August 7.
Supporters of MK Alagiri can be seen arriving in huge numbers at the venue:
#Visuals from the rally being held by expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri and his supporters to the Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/KbcWkcLqqx— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018
Alagiri supporters have challenged the suspension of party cadres who went to receive him at the Chennai airport:
DMK cadres who received Alagiri at airport were suspended from party. Today lakhs of cadres are here to attend the peace march, how many will be sacked? Although we've been sacked we'll be DMK cadres only: PM Mannan, Madurai Corporation Ex-Dy mayor&aide of MK Alagiri #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/44VZFCbXBB— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018
CLICK TO READ | After Alagiri Rises in Revolt, DMK Accuses Centre of Creating Rift in Party
The cadre cheered loudly when senior party leader Durai Murugan mentioned that Stalin is soon to be elevated as president of DMK.
CLICK TO READ | Ready to Accept Stalin as Leader If Reinducted Into DMK, Says Alagiri
On August 24, MK Alagiri started meeting supporters at his residence in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. For the first three days, scores of people met Alagiri at his residence but the numbers have gradually declined since Monday.
'Peace Rally' | MK Alagiri had announced in a press release that his mega rally move from the Triplicane police station towards Karunanidhi's grave at Marina beach in Chennai. Alagiri has also called it a "peace rally" or a "silent rally" to mark the 30th day death anniversary of the Kalaignar. Earlier, he had claimed that a lakh of supporters would participate.
Show of Strength? | MK Alagiri's mega rally on Wednesday is organised to mourn the death of his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. Wednesday's rally is clearly a show of strength. Inspite of the fact that Alagiri had expressed his willingness to work under his younger brother, the present chief MK Stalin, the rally would reveal how much of a political threat he really is to his estranged younger brother.
CLICK TO READ | Be Ready to Face Consequences If I Am Not Readmitted to Party, Alagiri Warns DMK
The former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam strongman in southern Tamil Nadu, who has been flexing muscles since the death of his father M Karunanidhi on August 7, said the rally in Chennai was being organised as per the wishes of the cadres.
Alagiri pays tribute to Karunanidhi at his memorial in Marina Beach, Chennai. (Image: ANI)
Alagiri had publicly stated earlier that he cannot consider anyone as his leader other than the late M Karunanidhi, his father and party president. Alagiri was expelled from the DMK by Karunanidhi for anti-party activities.
Speaking to reporters, Alagiri said the current leadership of the DMK — a reference to Stalin — was not willing to re-admit him despite his requests. He said the DMK did not consist just of the General Council, which has elected Stalin as the DMK President, and that "genuine party cadres" were with him.
Asked if he would accept Stalin's leadership, Alagiri said: "If I am in the party, then I will." In a show of strength, Alagiri is preparing to organise a rally in which he says over 100,000 people would take part.
On August 27, Alagiri warned in Madurai that if the DMK leadership did not take him back, then its leadership will have to face "consequences". He did not elaborate. Alagiri was opposed to Stalin becoming the DMK President. After the death of his father, he spoke in riddles claiming that the DMK would face difficulties if it ignored him.
-
04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier NEP vs HK 95/1037.5 overs 96/732.3 oversHong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
-
04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier UAE vs OMA 208/850.0 overs /oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
-
04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs SIN 276/950.0 overs /oversSingapore beat Malaysia by 29 runs
-
02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs SIN 151/1042.0 overs /oversNepal beat Singapore by 4 wickets
-
02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs MAL 92/1031.3 overs /oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Malaysia by 8 wickets