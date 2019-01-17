LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

In Boost to Anti-BJP Bloc, Stalin to Attend Opposition Parties Meeting Hosted by Mamata Banerjee

Stalin's meeting with Mamata Banerjee comes as a surprise, given her history of decimating Communists in state politics, and his alliance with the Communist Party in Tamil Nadu.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In Boost to Anti-BJP Bloc, Stalin to Attend Opposition Parties Meeting Hosted by Mamata Banerjee
File photo of DMK chief M Karunanidhi (left) with his son MK Stalin (right) on his 63rd birthday in Chennai. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
DMK President MK Stalin will be attending the opposition parties meeting called by Mamata Banerjee to create an anti-BJP federal alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

As a form of 'joint strategy', opposition leaders of the nation have united to form a giant alliance against the ruling BJP. The very first meeting of the opposition leaders, called by the Congress, was held on December 10, 2018, at New Delhi. Now, the second meeting is all set to be organised by Mamata Banerjee and held in West Bengal.

'DMK Chief M.K.Stalin is attending the meet with Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata against the fascist BJP' conveyed DMK's Twitter handle. The confirmed meeting stirs chaos among fellow allies of DMK.

When former DMK President Karunanidhi's statue was unveiled in Chennai, Mamata Banerjee did not grace the occasion with her presence but sent TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien as her representative. A number of opposition party leaders attended that event.

Stalin's meeting with Mamata Banerjee comes as a surprise to most: given her history of decimating Communists in state politics, and his alliance with the Communist Party in Tamil Nadu.

The news of this meeting has aroused a strong debate of contrary politics among the allies of Stalin who have earlier pronounced Rahul Gandhi as a Prime Ministerial face from the opposition turf.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram