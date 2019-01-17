In Boost to Anti-BJP Bloc, Stalin to Attend Opposition Parties Meeting Hosted by Mamata Banerjee

DMK President MK Stalin will be attending the opposition parties meeting called by Mamata Banerjee to create an anti-BJP federal alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.As a form of 'joint strategy', opposition leaders of the nation have united to form a giant alliance against the ruling BJP. The very first meeting of the opposition leaders, called by the Congress, was held on December 10, 2018, at New Delhi. Now, the second meeting is all set to be organised by Mamata Banerjee and held in West Bengal.'DMK Chief M.K.Stalin is attending the meet with Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata against the fascist BJP' conveyed DMK's Twitter handle. The confirmed meeting stirs chaos among fellow allies of DMK.When former DMK President Karunanidhi's statue was unveiled in Chennai, Mamata Banerjee did not grace the occasion with her presence but sent TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien as her representative. A number of opposition party leaders attended that event.Stalin's meeting with Mamata Banerjee comes as a surprise to most: given her history of decimating Communists in state politics, and his alliance with the Communist Party in Tamil Nadu.The news of this meeting has aroused a strong debate of contrary politics among the allies of Stalin who have earlier pronounced Rahul Gandhi as a Prime Ministerial face from the opposition turf.