M Kamalam, Former Kerala Minister and Senior Congress Leader, Passes Away at 94
M Kamalam had served as chairwoman of the Women's Commission, KPCC vice president, KPCC general secretary and AICC member.
File photo of M Kamalam
Kozhikode: Former Kerala minister and senior Congress leader M Kamalam passed away on Thursday. She was 94.
She served as the member of the sixth and seventh Kerala Legislative Assemblies and was the minister of co-operatives. The leader also served as chairwoman of the Women's Commission, KPCC vice president, KPCC general secretary and AICC member.
Kamalam's last rites were performed around 6 am at the Kozhikode residence.
-
