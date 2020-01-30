M Kamalam, Former Kerala Minister and Senior Congress Leader, Passes Away at 94

Kozhikode: Former Kerala minister and senior Congress leader M Kamalam passed away on Thursday. She was 94.

She served as the member of the sixth and seventh Kerala Legislative Assemblies and was the minister of co-operatives. The leader also served as chairwoman of the Women's Commission, KPCC vice president, KPCC general secretary and AICC member.

Kamalam's last rites were performed around 6 am at the Kozhikode residence.

