News18 » Politics
1-min read

M Kamalam, Former Kerala Minister and Senior Congress Leader, Passes Away at 94

M Kamalam had served as chairwoman of the Women's Commission, KPCC vice president, KPCC general secretary and AICC member.

News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
M Kamalam, Former Kerala Minister and Senior Congress Leader, Passes Away at 94
File photo of M Kamalam

Kozhikode: Former Kerala minister and senior Congress leader M Kamalam passed away on Thursday. She was 94.

She served as the member of the sixth and seventh Kerala Legislative Assemblies and was the minister of co-operatives. The leader also served as chairwoman of the Women's Commission, KPCC vice president, KPCC general secretary and AICC member.

Kamalam's last rites were performed around 6 am at the Kozhikode residence.

