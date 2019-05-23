Macherla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Macherla Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Garine Rajyalakshmi YSRCP -- -- Ramakrishna Reddy Pinnelli JSP -- -- Mulla Srinivasa Rao IND -- -- Annapureddy Anjireddy IND -- -- Panguluri Anjaiah IND -- -- Gopaluni Srinivasa Rao INC -- -- Yaramala Ramachandra Reddy BJP -- -- Amara Saidarao Karna IND -- -- Boya Srinivasa Reddy IND -- -- Pokala Venkateswarlu IND -- -- Maddigapu. Venkatarami Reddy IND -- -- Mogili Addaiah NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Anji Reddy Annapureddy

101. Macherla is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,50,330 voters of which 1,23,345 are male and 1,26,963 are female and 22 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Macherla, recorded a voter turnout of 84.41%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 81.19% and in 2009, 75.32% of Macherla's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Rama Krishna Reddy Pinnelli of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,535 votes which was 1.83% of the total votes polled. Rama Krishna Reddy Pinnelli polled a total of 1,93,423 (44.03%) votes.INC's Rama Krishna Reddy Pinnelli won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 9785 (6.44%) votes. Rama Krishna Reddy Pinnelli polled 1,52,051 which was 44.03% of the total votes polled.Macherla went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: माचर्ला (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మాచర్ల (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).