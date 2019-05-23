English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Macherla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Macherla (మాచర్ల) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
101. Macherla is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,50,330 voters of which 1,23,345 are male and 1,26,963 are female and 22 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Macherla, recorded a voter turnout of 84.41%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 81.19% and in 2009, 75.32% of Macherla's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Rama Krishna Reddy Pinnelli of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,535 votes which was 1.83% of the total votes polled. Rama Krishna Reddy Pinnelli polled a total of 1,93,423 (44.03%) votes.
INC's Rama Krishna Reddy Pinnelli won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 9785 (6.44%) votes. Rama Krishna Reddy Pinnelli polled 1,52,051 which was 44.03% of the total votes polled.
Macherla went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: माचर्ला (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మాచర్ల (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Macherla Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Garine Rajyalakshmi
YSRCP
--
--
Ramakrishna Reddy Pinnelli
JSP
--
--
Mulla Srinivasa Rao
IND
--
--
Annapureddy Anjireddy
IND
--
--
Panguluri Anjaiah
IND
--
--
Gopaluni Srinivasa Rao
INC
--
--
Yaramala Ramachandra Reddy
BJP
--
--
Amara Saidarao Karna
IND
--
--
Boya Srinivasa Reddy
IND
--
--
Pokala Venkateswarlu
IND
--
--
Maddigapu. Venkatarami Reddy
IND
--
--
Mogili Addaiah
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
Anji Reddy Annapureddy
