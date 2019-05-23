English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Machilipatnam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Machilipatnam (మచిలీపట్నం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
75. Machilipatnam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 1,84,506 voters of which 90,146 are male and 94,348 are female and 12 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Machilipatnam, recorded a voter turnout of 79.77%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 77.19% and in 2009, 78.17% of Machilipatnam's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kollu Ravindra of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 15,806 votes which was 11.23% of the total votes polled. Kollu Ravindra polled a total of 1,40,772 (37.87%) votes.
INC's Perni Venkataramaiah won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 11399 (8.89%) votes. Perni Venkataramaiah polled 1,28,282 which was 37.87% of the total votes polled.
Machilipatnam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: मछिलिपट्नम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మచిలీపట్నం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Machilipatnam Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Vadapalli Raghunadh
IND
--
--
Vadlamudi Sesha Sai Durgarao
NOTA
--
--
Nota
JSP
--
--
Bandi Ramakrishna
PSHP
--
--
Penta V.V. Naga Muralidhar
BJP
--
--
Pantham Venkata Gajendra Rao
YSRCP
--
--
Perni Venkata Ramaiah (Nani)
INC
--
--
Mahammad Dada Saheb
TDP
--
--
Kollu Ravindra
