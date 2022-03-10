Madan Kaushik Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Madan Kaushik of BJP in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Madan Kaushik has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

President of the ruling BJP, Madan Kaushik is contesting to enter the assembly for the fifth straight term from Haridwar. Though, this time he is facing a tough contest from the Congress. From a student leader to a humble dairy products seller, Kaushik’s journey in the BJP has been quite interesting. A former minister in the BC Khanduri, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Trivendra Rawat cabinet, Kaushik was given the crucial task of heading the BJP state organisation last year after CM Trivendra Rawat was dropped. The poll result in state will prove his organisational mettle. Interestingly, right after the polling on February 14, several leaders from Haridwar district alleged that Kaushik was working against party interests.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Madan Kaushik is 57 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 6.8 crore and total liabilies of Rs 52.3 lakh.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Madan Kaushik contesting on a BJP ticket from Haridwar constituency.

