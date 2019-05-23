Madanapalle Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Madanapalle Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC -- -- D.Mohana Rami Reddy BJP -- -- Bandi Anand NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- M. Nawaz Basha ANC -- -- S. Khajapeer JSP -- -- Gangarapu Swathi IUML -- -- Sabeera Shaik NWP -- -- V. Manjula PPOI -- -- K. Nagabhushanam IND -- -- Shaik G. Nawaz Hussain IND -- -- B. Sreeramulu IND -- -- Pullagura Venkata Siva Raj Kumar IND -- -- Ginka Ananda Kumar IND -- -- Chippili Jaganatha Reddy IND -- -- Bokya Rajasekhar Naick IND -- -- Boyanagari Ramesh Babu IND -- -- Ratakonda Ravindra Naidu IND -- -- Rajesh Kumar Jangala IND -- -- Modem Manjunatha TDP -- -- Dommalapati Ramesh

164. Madanapalle is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,46,132 voters of which 1,21,947 are male and 1,24,125 are female and 60 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Madanapalle, recorded a voter turnout of 73.36%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 70.09% and in 2009, 62.46% of Madanapalle's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Dr Desai Thippa Reddy M S of YSRCP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 16,589 votes which was 9.82% of the total votes polled. Dr Desai Thippa Reddy M S polled a total of 1,68,986 (38.81%) votes.INC's M Shajahan Basha (Jaha) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 10872 (7.89%) votes. M Shajahan Basha (Jaha) polled 1,37,738 which was 38.81% of the total votes polled.Madanapalle went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: मदनपल्ले (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మదనపల్లె (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).