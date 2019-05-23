English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madanapalle Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Madanapalle (మదనపల్లె) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Madanapalle (మదనపల్లె) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
164. Madanapalle is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,46,132 voters of which 1,21,947 are male and 1,24,125 are female and 60 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Madanapalle, recorded a voter turnout of 73.36%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 70.09% and in 2009, 62.46% of Madanapalle's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Dr Desai Thippa Reddy M S of YSRCP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 16,589 votes which was 9.82% of the total votes polled. Dr Desai Thippa Reddy M S polled a total of 1,68,986 (38.81%) votes.
INC's M Shajahan Basha (Jaha) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 10872 (7.89%) votes. M Shajahan Basha (Jaha) polled 1,37,738 which was 38.81% of the total votes polled.
Madanapalle went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: मदनपल्ले (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మదనపల్లె (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Madanapalle, recorded a voter turnout of 73.36%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 70.09% and in 2009, 62.46% of Madanapalle's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Madanapalle Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
--
--
D.Mohana Rami Reddy
BJP
--
--
Bandi Anand
NOTA
--
--
Nota
YSRCP
--
--
M. Nawaz Basha
ANC
--
--
S. Khajapeer
JSP
--
--
Gangarapu Swathi
IUML
--
--
Sabeera Shaik
NWP
--
--
V. Manjula
PPOI
--
--
K. Nagabhushanam
IND
--
--
Shaik G. Nawaz Hussain
IND
--
--
B. Sreeramulu
IND
--
--
Pullagura Venkata Siva Raj Kumar
IND
--
--
Ginka Ananda Kumar
IND
--
--
Chippili Jaganatha Reddy
IND
--
--
Bokya Rajasekhar Naick
IND
--
--
Boyanagari Ramesh Babu
IND
--
--
Ratakonda Ravindra Naidu
IND
--
--
Rajesh Kumar Jangala
IND
--
--
Modem Manjunatha
TDP
--
--
Dommalapati Ramesh
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Dr Desai Thippa Reddy M S of YSRCP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 16,589 votes which was 9.82% of the total votes polled. Dr Desai Thippa Reddy M S polled a total of 1,68,986 (38.81%) votes.
INC's M Shajahan Basha (Jaha) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 10872 (7.89%) votes. M Shajahan Basha (Jaha) polled 1,37,738 which was 38.81% of the total votes polled.
Madanapalle went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: मदनपल्ले (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మదనపల్లె (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results