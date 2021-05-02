Madarihat Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

14. Madarihat (मदारीहाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Alipurduar district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bhutan. Madarihat is part of 2. Alipurduars Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.7%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,11,927 eligible electors, of which 1,04,559 were male, 1,07,358 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Madarihat in 2021 is 1027.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,91,686 eligible electors, of which 96,251 were male, 95,431 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,61,405 eligible electors, of which 82,272 were male, 79,060 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Madarihat in 2016 was 327. In 2011, there were 184.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Manoj Tigga of BJP won in this seat by defeating Padam Lama of TMC by a margin of 22,038 votes which was 14.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.98% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kumari Kujur of RSP won in this seat defeating Manoj Tigga of BJP by a margin of 7,909 votes which was 5.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RSP had a vote share of 31.93% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 14. Madarihat Assembly segment of Alipurduars Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Alipurduars Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Alipurduars Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Madarihat are: Uttam Barua (BSP), Panchu Oraon (NPP), Manoj Tigga (BJP), Rajesh Lakra (TMC), Subhash Lohar (RVNSP), Vivek Pradeep Tete (BTP), Sudhist Baraik (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.14%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.46%, while it was 82.66% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 298 polling stations in 14. Madarihat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 218. In 2011 there were 204 polling stations.

EXTENT:

14. Madarihat constituency comprises of the following areas of Alipurduar district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Madarihat and 2. Binnaguri and Sakoyajhora-I GPs of CDB Dhupguri. It shares an inter-state border with Alipurduar.

The total area covered by Madarihat is 407 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Madarihat is: 26°44’49.2"N 89°10’46.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Madarihat results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam