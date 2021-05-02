Madathukulam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Madathukulam Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

126. Madathukulam (मदठुकुलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Idukki District). Madathukulam is part of 21. Pollachi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.1%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,48,470 eligible electors, of which 1,21,790 were male, 1,26,659 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Madathukulam in 2021 is 1040.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,25,451 eligible electors, of which 1,11,611 were male, 1,13,826 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,351 eligible electors, of which 89,080 were male, 87,271 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Madathukulam in 2016 was 74. In 2011, there were 69.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Jayaramakrishnan R of DMK won in this seat by defeating Manoharan K of AIADMK by a margin of 1,667 votes which was 0.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 44.66% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, C.Shanmugavelu of AIADMK won in this seat defeating M.P. Saminathan of DMK by a margin of 19,669 votes which was 13.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.71% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 126. Madathukulam Assembly segment of Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Pollachi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Pollachi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Madathukulam are: J Benjamin Kirubakaran (BSP), C Mahendran (AIADMK), Jayaramakrishnan (DMK), K Kumaresan (MNM), K Sakthivel (APTADMK), Shanmugavelu (AMMK), U Sanuja (NTK), M Shanmugavel (IND), P Subramanian (IND), P Thangaraj (IND), Mahalingam (IND), K Mahendrakumar (IND), P Mahendran (IND), K Manickasamy (IND), G Ramakrishnan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.45%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.14%, while it was 81.5% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 126. Madathukulam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 271. In 2011 there were 216 polling stations.

EXTENT:

126. Madathukulam constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu: Udumalaipettai Taluk (Part) Sellappampalayam, Pungamuthur, Udukkampalayam, Periapappanuthu, Sinnapappanuthu, Pappankulam, Andigoundanur, Thumbalapatti, North Boothinatham, R. Velur, Periavalavadi, Sarkarpudur, Thinnapatti, Devanurpudur, Ravanapuram, Erisinampatti, Kodingiam, Jilobanaickampalayam, Arasur, Reddipalayam, Chinnavalavadi, South Boothinatham, Bogigoundendasarapatti, Kolumam, Elayamuthur, Guruvappanaickanur, Alampalayam, Pallapalayam, Modakkupatti, Deepalapatti, Krishnapuram, Valayapalayam, Jallipatti, Lingamavoor, Venkitapuram, Chinnakumarapalayam, Kurichikottai, Manupatti, Kallapuram, Amaravathi R.F., Anamalai R.F., Kudiraiar & Kukkal R.F., Manjampatti R.F., Sholamadevi, Vedappatti, Kannamanaickanur, Kuralkuttai, Bodipatti, Myvadi, Jothampatti, Kadathur, Karatholuvu, Thungavi, Metrathi, Thanthoni, Mukkudu-Jallipatti, Venasapatti, Ganapathipalayam, Poolankinar, Anthiyur and Ragalbavi villages. Kanakkampalayam (CT), Kaniyur (TP), Madathukulam (TP), Sankaramanallur (TP), Komaralingam (TP) and Dhali (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruppur.

The total area covered by Madathukulam is 1090 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Madathukulam is: 10°27’41.4"N 77°13’46.6"E.

