Madavaram Candidate List: Key Contests in Madavaram Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Madavaram Assembly constituency in THIRUVALLUR district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Madavaram seat is part of the Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Sudharsanam S of DMK won from this seat beating Dhakshnamoorthy D of ADMK by a margin of 15,253 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Moorthy V of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Kanimozhi N S of DMK by a margin of 34,765 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thiruvallur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Madavaram Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Madhavaram constituency are: V. Moorthy of AIADMK, S. Sudharsanam of DMK, D. Dashnamoorthi of AMMK, Ramesh Kondala Sami of MNM, Ezhumalai of NTK