Madavaram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

9. Madavaram (माधवरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Madavaram is part of 1. Thiruvallur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.63%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.82%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 4,54,327 eligible electors, of which 2,26,062 were male, 2,28,159 female and 106 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Madavaram in 2021 is 1009.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 3,92,299 eligible electors, of which 1,96,493 were male, 1,95,725 female and 81 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,75,590 eligible electors, of which 1,39,920 were male, 1,35,670 female and 36 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Madavaram in 2016 was 52. In 2011, there were 48.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sudharsanam S of DMK won in this seat by defeating Dhakshnamoorthy D of AIADMK by a margin of 15,253 votes which was 5.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 45.43% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Moorthy V of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Kanimozhi N S of DMK by a margin of 34,765 votes which was 16.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.69% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 9. Madavaram Assembly segment of Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thiruvallur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thiruvallur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Madavaram are: Sudharsanam S (DMK), Deepak S (BSP), Moorthy V (AIADMK), Aravind Kumar P (DMSK), Elumalai R (NTK), Sambath E (SS), Dhakshnamoorthy D (AMMK), Yuvaraj M (AMGRDMK), Vinoth Kumar M (NDMK), Ramesh (MNM), Arivunithi S (IND), Sakthivel A (IND), Sathish Kumar S (IND), Sudharsanan D (IND), Nirmal Kumar M (IND), Babu M G (IND), Moorthy S (IND), Ramesh G (IND), Ramu S (IND), Jayaseelan S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.37%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 68.51%, while it was 75.25% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 9. Madavaram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 360. In 2011 there were 291 polling stations.

EXTENT:

9. Madavaram constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu: Ambattur Taluk (Part) - Kilkondaiyar, Alathur, Pandeswaram, Arakkambakkam, Morai, Melpakkam, Kadavur, Vellacheri, Palavedu, Vellanur, Pothur, Pammadukulam, Theerthagiriyampattu, Palavoyal, Vilangadupakkam, Sirugavur, Ariyalur, Kadapakkam, Sadayankuppam, Elanthanjeri, Mathur, Manjampakkam, Kosapur, Chettimedu, Vadaperumbakkam, Lyon, Payasambakkam, Grant Lyon, Alinjivakkam, Athivakkam, Vadagarai, Soorapattu, Kadhirvedu and Puthagaram villages. Naravarikuppam (TP), Puzhal (TP) and Madavaram (M). Ponneri Taluk (Part) - Nerkundram, Chekkanjeri, Soorapattu, Sothuperumbedu, Karanodai, Athur (I), Pudu Erumaivettipalayam, Pazhaya Erumaivettipalayam, Sholavaram, Orakkadu, Budur, Kandigai, Marambedu, Kummanur, Angadu, Siruniam, Sembulivaram, Nallur, Alamathi, Attanthangal, Vijayanallur and Perungavoor villages. Padianallur (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvallur.

The total area covered by Madavaram is 237 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Madavaram is: 13°11’57.1"N 80°09’56.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Madavaram results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam