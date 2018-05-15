GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Maddur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) D C Thammanna Wins

Live election result of 187 Maddur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Maddur MLA.

News18.com

May 15, 2018, 10:22 PM IST
Maddur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mandya district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mandya Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,02,418 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,00,105 are male, 1,02,217 female and 4 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 102.02 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%
Live Status JD(S) D.C.Thammanna Won
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)10923963.52%D.C.Thammanna
INC5520932.10%Madhu G. Madegowda
BJP41592.42%Madduru Sathisha
NOTA13500.78%Nota
SWJI4500.26%Lingegowda S.H.
IND4290.25%Venkatesha
IND4040.23%Shivamadegowda K.R
FCI1510.09%Dr.Manojith S.S.
IND1460.08%P.S. Mahesh Kumar
IND1010.06%Mahesha S.
IND980.06%Chethan B.
IND900.05%N.C.Puttaraju
AIMEP870.05%Heena Kouser
DAPP720.04%Venkatesha B.

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 31,958 votes (20.45%) securing 51.79% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.45%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,590 votes (5.6%) registering 36.85% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.86%.

Check the table below for Maddur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
