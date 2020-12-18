Drama in TMC as Jitendra Tewari Does U-Turn on Resignation Within 24 Hrs, Says Will Seek 'Didi's Forgiveness'

Drama unfolded in the Trinamool Congress late on Friday when MLA Jitendra Tiwari did a U-turn within 24 hours of tendering his resignation from the party. Tiwari reportedly said he had made a mistake and urged the party leadership to not accept his resignation.

The Pandabeswar MLA had resigned as the chief of the Asansol Municipal Corporation on Thursday and quit the party hours later to follow rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari into the BJP.

On Friday, however, Tiwari met senior Trinamool leader Arup Biswas and poll strategist Prashant Kishor at south Kolkata's Suruchi Sangha club. "It was my mistake. There were some misunderstandings. Whatever I said it was absolutely wrong on my part. I am told that Didi was hurt at my gesture. I cannot do anything that hurts Didi," Tiwari told media after the meeting.

"I will personally meet Mamata didi and seek her apology. I will continue to work for the Trinamool Congress," he added.

Biswas confirmed Tiwari’s decision to remain in the TMC. "Jitendra Tiwari was, is and will be with the Trinamool Congress. He will fight against the BJP as a loyal soldier of Mamata Banerjee. There are problems in all families but they can be solved,” Biswas said.

Tiwari’s resignation was widely seen as the fallout of the rebellion by Suvendu Adhikari, the face of the TMC supremo’s Nandigram movement. The political heavyweight ended his two-decade-old association with the party this week and thanked Banerjee for opportunities she gave him. Adhikari had resigned as a member of the Mamata Banerjee cabinet and from several other posts that he held last month.

Apart from Adhikari and Tiwari, Banerjee received two more resignations in the last 48 hours. Two-time Kanthi Uttar MLA Banasri Maity and Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Dutta resigned from the party’s primary membership on Friday.

“I do hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress as well as from each and every post or assignment given to me in connection with my membership of the party,” Maity said in her letter. Former minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, too, has announced that he would leave the TMC and join the BJP.