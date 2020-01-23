Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Made Allies Out of Old Rivals, Not Changed My Saffron Colour: Uddhav Thackeray on Alliance With NCP, Cong

Uddhav Thackeray, whose party espoused Hindutva from early on, ditched the BJP after the Assembly polls last year and formed government with the help of the Congress and the NCP.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 11:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Made Allies Out of Old Rivals, Not Changed My Saffron Colour: Uddhav Thackeray on Alliance With NCP, Cong
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that though he had found new allies in state politics, he had not changed his "saffron" colour.

Thackeray, whose party espoused Hindutva from early on, ditched the BJP after the Assembly polls last year and formed government with the help of the Congress and the NCP.

The Shiv Sena on Thursday felicitated Uddhav for fulfilling his promise to his father and late Sena founder Bal Thackeray that he would install a Shiv Sena chief minister in the state. January 23 is Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary.

"I have chosen a new political path by taking along old political rivals as allies. I have not changed my colour, my core ("Antarang"). It continues to remain saffron," he said, apparently countering criticism that he forsake Hindutva for the sake of power.

Uddhav's remark also followed a barb from his estranged cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who, speaking at his party's function earlier in the evening, said "I don't change the colour of my party to form the government."

Hitting out at the BJP, Uddhav alleged that the former ally broke its pre-poll promise (to share the chief minister's post) and tried to label him as a liar.

"The BJP had broken ties with the Sena in 2014 and formed government with `invisible' support. It was then that when you (BJP) were exposed," he said.

In 2014, the BJP and Shiv Sena fought the state elections separately but the Sena joined the BJP government as a partner later.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram