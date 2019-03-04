English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Made in Amethi, AK-203 to Help Jawans Fight Terrorists: PM Modi at His 1st Rally in RaGa's Bastion
This is Modi's first visit to Amethi after coming to power in 2014. Union Minister Smriti Irani has been nurturing the constituency since and is likely to contest again in the upcoming polls.
Amethi: AK-203, a latest derivative of the legendary AK-47 assault rifle, will be manufactured in Korwa area of Amethi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday, saying that it would boost the development of the town.
"One of the most advanced rifles in world AK-203 will be made in Amethi. It will be made by a joint-venture of India and Russia. I express my gratitude to my friend President Vladimir Putin, this venture was made possible in such a short time by his support," he said while addressing a gathering.
These rifles will be known as 'made in Amethi' and will help our jawans in encounters with naxals and terrorists, the prime minister added.
According to reports, India has signed a deal with a Russian firm to manufacture 750,000 of these assault rifles, which would be given to the Army's infantry troops. The project will be undertaken at the ordinance factory that was established in 2010.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that around 170 military and industrial facilities have been set up in India with assistance from their country. "The new joint venture will manufacture world famous Kalashnikov assault rifles of the newest 200 series and eventually will reach full localisation of production," he said in a statement, adding that the deal was signed during his visit to India in October last year.
Modi, who landed in the city after addressing a rally in Bihar's Patna, said Amethi, which has traditionally been loyal to the Gandhi family, was the best example of his government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (together with all, development for all) motto. "Those who voted for us and those who did not all are ours," he said.
This is Modi's first visit to Amethi after coming to power in 2014. He visited the neighbouring Rae Bareli constituency, represented in Lok Sabha by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in December.
The prime minister previously visited Amethi on May 5, 2014 and the BJP, which had fielded party leader Smriti Irani against Gandhi in 2014 general election, had managed three lakh votes.
Union Minister Smriti Irani has been nurturing the constituency since and is likely to contest again in the coming polls, expected to be held in April-May.
