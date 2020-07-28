'Made Tea, Washed Clothes': In Video Update from Hosp, CM Shivraj Says Virus Teaches Self-Sufficiency

Giving updates on his health after contracting coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that he makes his own tea and washes clothes himself in the hospital. He asked people not to be scared of the deadly virus as it teaches "self-sufficiency".

"I'm well; I am constantly trying to work. Coughing has also improved. Let me share an experience with you. I am making my own tea in the hospital and washing clothes myself," he said during a virtual cabinet meeting.

Urging people not to be scared of Covid-19, the CM said, "It teaches you self-sufficiency. My hand was fractured and I needed physiotherapy But here, at the hospital, my hands are moving continuously while washing clothes. This has improved the functioning of my hand and it feels much better."

Last week, Chouhan tweeted that he had tested positive for the virus despite his best efforts to avoid infection and warned people that "just a little carelessness invites the coronavirus".

On Sunday, he uploaded a 75-second video uploaded to his Twitter account in which he described himself as "absolutely fine" and urged all those showing symptoms of the coronavirus to get themselves tested, reassuring them that "there is no need to fear".

He was seen dressed in a blue hospital gown and sitting up in a bed in Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital, where he was admitted.