Narayan Rane: Made the Remark As Uddhav Showed Ignorance About India; Not Afraid

Union minister Narayan Rane, who was arrested and then granted bail on Tuesday for his ‘slap Uddhav Thackeray’ remark, said he made the comment “because of pride in my country”. “What did I say that made them angry? I had said, the one who doesn’t have pride in one’s country, doesn’t remember the national festival… And my statement came on record.”

In first comments after receiving bail late on Tuesday night, Rane also cited Maharashtra chief minister’s past comments attacking BJP leaders using foul language. “What did this mahashay say? The CM? That whoever speaks against Matoshree, ‘break their mouths’. Is this not a crime?” “Another statement about Yogi (Adityanath) saheb? ‘Is he a yogi or a dhongi? He should be beaten with chappals’. Respected Pawar saheb, this is so cultured! You have made a man who speaks this way, the CM!” Rane further added.

Justifying his remarks further, Rane said: “We spoke because he showed ignorance about our rashtra… You can’t do anything to me. I am not afraid of you.”

Rane, who was touring the state for the BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from Mumbai to Sindhudurg, made the controversial comments during a rally in Chiplun, Ratnagiri district, on Monday night. The BJP leader had claimed that Thackeray forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address to the people of the state and had to check the detail with his aides midway during the speech.

The Union minister on Wednesday said they would take legal course to fight this battle and “won’t sit quietly”, also adding that he would resume the Jan Ashirwad Yatra again from Sindhudurg after two days.

Sources in the Maharashtra government on Tuesday had told CNN-News18 that they don’t intend to pursue the matter against Rane. “The idea was to send a message across that nobody is above law. No problem with Rane getting bail and no intention of pursuing cases against the Union minister. The message is loud and clear, derogatory statements won’t be tolerated. The dignity of office should be maintained," sources added.

