Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Madha Election Results 2019 Live Updates (माढा): Shinde Babanrao Vitthalrao of NCP Leading

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Madha (माढा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
NCP
Shinde Babanrao Vitthalrao
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Madha Election Results 2019 Live Updates (माढा): Shinde Babanrao Vitthalrao of NCP Leading
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Madha (माढा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

245. Madha (माढा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Solapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.07%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,25,991 eligible electors, of which 1,72,918 were male, 1,53,072 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 365 service voters had also registered to vote.

Madha Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NCP
17490
60.51%
Shinde Babanrao Vitthalrao
SS
10445
36.14%
Kokate Sanjay Shivlal
BSP
252
0.87%
Ashok Joti Takatode
NOTA
185
0.64%
Nota
SBP
144
0.50%
Jagadale Dinesh Gopinath
IND
142
0.49%
Anand Shamrao Londhe
IND
82
0.28%
Adv.khot Pandurang Vitthal
IND
53
0.18%
Sarade Ganesh Navnath
IND
46
0.16%
Naganath Pandurang Bhosale
BMHP
40
0.14%
Shahajahan Paigambar Shaikh
IND
24
0.08%
Zambare Jotiram Madhukar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,96,816 eligible electors, of which 1,58,411 were male, 1,38,405 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 365 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,66,348.

Madha has an elector sex ratio of 885.23.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shinde Babanrao Vitthalrao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 35778 votes which was 15.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 43.6% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Shinde Babanrao Vitthalrao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 63169 votes which was 35.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 61.23% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 245. Madha Assembly segment of Madha Lok Sabha constituency. Madha Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 69.26%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.58%, while it was 67.59 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.32%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 341 polling stations in 245. Madha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 323.

Extent: 245. Madha constituency comprises of the following areas of Solapur district of Maharashtra: Madha Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle- Tembhurni, Modnimb , Laul, Madha, Darfal, Pandharpur Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle-Patvardhan Kuroli, Karkamb,Tungat, 3. Malsiras Tehsil(Part) Revenue Circle Mahalung.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Madha is: 17.8909 75.2442.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Madha results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
