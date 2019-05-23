Madha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Madha Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Santosh Balasaheb Bichukale NCP -- -- Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde IND -- -- Sandip Janardhan Kharat IND -- -- Savita Ankush Aiwle IND -- -- Sachin Dnyaneshwar Padalkar IND -- -- Vishvambhar Narayan Kashid IND -- -- Adv. Sachin Bhaskar Jore IND -- -- Sandip Vitthal Pol NOTA -- -- Nota BRSP -- -- Er. Ramchandra Mayyappa Ghutukade VBA -- -- Adv. Vijayrao More BAZP -- -- Keskar Maruti Shivram ABEP -- -- Bramhakumari Pramilaben HPP -- -- Navnath Bhimrao Patil BPSP -- -- Nanaso Ramhari Yadav IND -- -- Adv. Vijayanand Shankarrao Shinde IND -- -- Vijayraj Balasaheb Mane Deshmukh IND -- -- Aannaso Sukhdev Maske IND -- -- Aaware Siddheshwar Bharat IND -- -- Ajinkya Aakaram Salunkhe IND -- -- Ajinath Laxman Kevate BHMP -- -- Shahajahan Paigamber Shaikh BMP -- -- Sunil Gunda Jadhav IND -- -- Dattatraya Bhanudas Khatake Alias Bandunana Khatke IND -- -- Dilip Ramchandra Jadhav IND -- -- Ramdas Mane IND -- -- Rohit More IND -- -- Mohan Vishnu Raut BJP -- -- Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik- Nimbalkar IND -- -- Daulat Umaji Shitole IND -- -- Nandu Sambhaji More BSP -- -- Aappa Aaba Lokare

43. Madha is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.78% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.89%. The estimated literacy level of Madha is 76.59%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mohite Patil Vijaysinh Shankarrao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SWP candidate by a margin of 25,344 votes which was 2.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 45.39% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 24 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Pawar Sharadchandra Govindrao of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3,14,459 votes which was 34.17% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 57.65% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.53% and in 2009, the constituency registered 59.05% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Madha was: Mohite Patil Vijaysinh Shankarrao (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,12,715 men, 8,14,603 women and 4 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Madha is: 18.0341 75.5164Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: माधा, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); মাধা, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); माढा, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); મધા, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); மதா, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); మాధా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಮಧಾ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); മാധ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)