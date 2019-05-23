Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Madha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Madha (माढा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Madha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Madha (माढा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
43. Madha is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.78% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.89%. The estimated literacy level of Madha is 76.59%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mohite Patil Vijaysinh Shankarrao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SWP candidate by a margin of 25,344 votes which was 2.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 45.39% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 24 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Pawar Sharadchandra Govindrao of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3,14,459 votes which was 34.17% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 57.65% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.

Madha Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Santosh Balasaheb Bichukale
NCP
--
--
Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde
IND
--
--
Sandip Janardhan Kharat
IND
--
--
Savita Ankush Aiwle
IND
--
--
Sachin Dnyaneshwar Padalkar
IND
--
--
Vishvambhar Narayan Kashid
IND
--
--
Adv. Sachin Bhaskar Jore
IND
--
--
Sandip Vitthal Pol
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BRSP
--
--
Er. Ramchandra Mayyappa Ghutukade
VBA
--
--
Adv. Vijayrao More
BAZP
--
--
Keskar Maruti Shivram
ABEP
--
--
Bramhakumari Pramilaben
HPP
--
--
Navnath Bhimrao Patil
BPSP
--
--
Nanaso Ramhari Yadav
IND
--
--
Adv. Vijayanand Shankarrao Shinde
IND
--
--
Vijayraj Balasaheb Mane Deshmukh
IND
--
--
Aannaso Sukhdev Maske
IND
--
--
Aaware Siddheshwar Bharat
IND
--
--
Ajinkya Aakaram Salunkhe
IND
--
--
Ajinath Laxman Kevate
BHMP
--
--
Shahajahan Paigamber Shaikh
BMP
--
--
Sunil Gunda Jadhav
IND
--
--
Dattatraya Bhanudas Khatake Alias Bandunana Khatke
IND
--
--
Dilip Ramchandra Jadhav
IND
--
--
Ramdas Mane
IND
--
--
Rohit More
IND
--
--
Mohan Vishnu Raut
BJP
--
--
Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik- Nimbalkar
IND
--
--
Daulat Umaji Shitole
IND
--
--
Nandu Sambhaji More
BSP
--
--
Aappa Aaba Lokare

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.53% and in 2009, the constituency registered 59.05% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Madha was: Mohite Patil Vijaysinh Shankarrao (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,12,715 men, 8,14,603 women and 4 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Madha Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Madha is: 18.0341 75.5164

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: माधा, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); মাধা, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); माढा, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); મધા, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); மதா, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); మాధా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಮಧಾ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); മാധ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram