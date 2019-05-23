English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Madha (माढा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
43. Madha is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.78% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.89%. The estimated literacy level of Madha is 76.59%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mohite Patil Vijaysinh Shankarrao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SWP candidate by a margin of 25,344 votes which was 2.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 45.39% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 24 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Pawar Sharadchandra Govindrao of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3,14,459 votes which was 34.17% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 57.65% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.53% and in 2009, the constituency registered 59.05% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Madha was: Mohite Patil Vijaysinh Shankarrao (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,12,715 men, 8,14,603 women and 4 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Madha Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Madha is: 18.0341 75.5164
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: माधा, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); মাধা, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); माढा, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); મધા, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); மதா, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); మాధా, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಮಧಾ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); മാധ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Madha Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Santosh Balasaheb Bichukale
NCP
--
--
Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde
IND
--
--
Sandip Janardhan Kharat
IND
--
--
Savita Ankush Aiwle
IND
--
--
Sachin Dnyaneshwar Padalkar
IND
--
--
Vishvambhar Narayan Kashid
IND
--
--
Adv. Sachin Bhaskar Jore
IND
--
--
Sandip Vitthal Pol
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BRSP
--
--
Er. Ramchandra Mayyappa Ghutukade
VBA
--
--
Adv. Vijayrao More
BAZP
--
--
Keskar Maruti Shivram
ABEP
--
--
Bramhakumari Pramilaben
HPP
--
--
Navnath Bhimrao Patil
BPSP
--
--
Nanaso Ramhari Yadav
IND
--
--
Adv. Vijayanand Shankarrao Shinde
IND
--
--
Vijayraj Balasaheb Mane Deshmukh
IND
--
--
Aannaso Sukhdev Maske
IND
--
--
Aaware Siddheshwar Bharat
IND
--
--
Ajinkya Aakaram Salunkhe
IND
--
--
Ajinath Laxman Kevate
BHMP
--
--
Shahajahan Paigamber Shaikh
BMP
--
--
Sunil Gunda Jadhav
IND
--
--
Dattatraya Bhanudas Khatake Alias Bandunana Khatke
IND
--
--
Dilip Ramchandra Jadhav
IND
--
--
Ramdas Mane
IND
--
--
Rohit More
IND
--
--
Mohan Vishnu Raut
BJP
--
--
Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik- Nimbalkar
IND
--
--
Daulat Umaji Shitole
IND
--
--
Nandu Sambhaji More
BSP
--
--
Aappa Aaba Lokare
