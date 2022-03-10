Madhaugarh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Madhaugarh seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Raghvendra Pratap Singh (SP), Bhagwan Singh (BJMP), Moolsharan (JAP), Mool Chandra Singh (BJP), Sheetal Kushwaha (BSP), Siddarth Devolia (INC), Brijesh Chandra (JDL), Ram Ji (AAP), Jagatpal (IND), Jitendra Singh (IND), Ravindra Kumar (IND), Rambihari (IND), Suresh Babu (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.89%, which is -0.69% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Moolchandra Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Madhaugarh results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.219 Madhaugarh (माधौगढ़) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Madhaugarh is part of Jalaun Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.34% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.75%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 367146 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,01,451 were male and 1,65,666 female and 29 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Madhaugarh in 2019 was: 822 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,86,617 eligible electors, of which 2,37,925 were male,1,93,355 female and 17 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,07,862 eligible electors, of which 2,26,836 were male, 1,81,025 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Madhaugarh in 2017 was 100. In 2012, there were 525 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Moolchandra Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Girish Kumar of BSP by a margin of 45,985 which was 18.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.04% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Santram of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Keshvendra Singh of SP by a margin of 21,352 votes which was 8.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 28.54% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 219 Madhaugarh Assembly segment of the 45. Jalaun Lok Sabha constituency. Satyadev Pachauri of BJP won the Jalaun Parliament seat defeating Sriprakash Jaiswal of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jalaun Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 24 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.89%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.58%, while it was 61.58% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Madhaugarh went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.219 Madhaugarh Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 520. In 2012, there were 479 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.219 Madhaugarh comprises of the following areas of Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Madhaugarh Tehsil; KCs 1 Nadigaon, 2 Kailiya, 4 Konch KC, Konch Municipal Board and Nadigaon Nagar Panchayat of 5 Konch Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Madhaugarh constituency, which are: Bharthana, Auraiya, Kalpi, Orai, Garautha. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Bhind and Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

The total area covered by Madhaugarh is approximately 1487 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Madhaugarh is: 26°10’06.6"N 79°09’36.0"E.

