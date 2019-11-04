Madhav Godbole Right on Rajiv Gandhi Getting Locks of Babri Mosque Opened: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday backed the reported claim of former Union Home Secretary Madhav Godbole that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi got the locks of the Babri Mosque opened and said it was an "historical fact."

Talking to reporters here, Owaisi also claimed that Rajiv Gandhi had commenced his election campaign from the place.

"There is truth in what Madhav Godbole saab has said. He said correctly that the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi got the locks of the Babri Masjid opened.

It is a historical fact. It is also a historical fact that the matter of opening the locks had nothing to do with the Shah Bano case," Owaisi told reporters here.

What Godbole had reportedly said about Rajiv Gandhi was correct, he said.

Attacking the Congress, he said the party was in power when the locks were opened and P V Narasimha Rao of Congress was Prime Minister when the disputed structure was demolished.

"Congress was equally a partner in this fault," he said.

Asked about BJP leader Vinay Katiyar's reported comments that they would focus on Kashi and Mathura temple issues after the Ayodhya verdict was announced, Owaisi hoped that the judgment in the case would reaffirm the rule of law in the country.

"... what this person has said, that, yes, definitely they want to take forward all these issues in the form of Kashi and Mathura now," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.