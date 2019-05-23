English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhepura Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Sharad Yadav Leads at 10:00AM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Madhepura (मधेपुरा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
13. Madhepura is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.43%. The estimated literacy level of Madhepura is 53.89%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav) of RJD won in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 56,209 votes which was 0.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 35.65% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sharad Yadav of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,77,621 votes which was 23.48% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 48.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.96% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.15% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Madhepura was: Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav) (RJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,99,152 men, 8,26,507 women and 34 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Madhepura Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Madhepura is: 25.9174 86.7916
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मधेपुरा, बिहार (Hindi); মাধেপুরা, বিহার (Bengali); मधेपुरा, बिहार (Marathi); મધેપુરા, બિહાર (Gujarati); மதேபுரா, பீகார் (Tamil); మధేపురా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಮಧೆಪುರ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); മധേപുര, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
JD(U)
Dinesh Chandra Yadav
JD(U)
Dinesh Chandra Yadav
LEADING
Madhepura Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AAM
--
--
Manoj Kumar Mandal
BMP
--
--
Umashankar
BLP
--
--
Rajiv Kumar Yadav
JAP(L)
--
--
Rajesh Ranjan@Pappu Yadav
IND
--
--
Md Arshad Husain
ADP
--
--
Suresh Kumar Bharti
RVJP
--
--
Anil Bharti
RJD
--
--
Sharad Yadav
IND
--
--
Rajo Sah
IND
--
--
Jaykant Yadav
IND
--
--
Vinay Kumar Mishra
IND
--
--
Suman Kumar Jha
NOTA
--
--
Nota
JD(U)
--
--
Dinesh Chandra Yadav
