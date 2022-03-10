Madhuban Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading At 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Madhuban seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Amaresh Chand Pandey (INC), Umesh Pandey (SP), Neelam Singh Kushwaha (BSP), Ram Bilash Chauhan (BJP), Fauji Kishan Lal Gond (AAP), Dinesh (JAP), Bharat Singh (VIP), Rampravesh (RSDR), Ravindra (IND), Surya Kumar Dubey (IND), Susheel (IND), Suraj Kumar Pandey (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55.23%, which is -1.46% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dara Singh Chauhan of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.353 Madhuban (मधुबन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Mau district of Uttar Pradesh. Madhuban is part of Ghosi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,46,102 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,90,395 were male and 1,55,695 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Madhuban in 2019 was: 818 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,25,749 eligible electors, of which 2,05,518 were male,1,72,406 female and 52 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,40,905 eligible electors, of which 1,88,337 were male, 1,52,506 female and 62 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Madhuban in 2017 was 433. In 2012, there were 446 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dara Singh Chauhan of BJP won in this seat defeating Amresh Chand of INC by a margin of 29,415 which was 13.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.26% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Umesh Pandey of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajendra Mishra of SP by a margin of 1,356 votes which was 0.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 27.88% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 353 Madhuban Assembly segment of the 70. Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency. Atul Kumar Singh of BSP won the Ghosi Parliament seat defeating Harinarayan of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ghosi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 22 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.23%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.69%, while it was 54.34% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Madhuban went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.353 Madhuban Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 397. In 2012, there were 386 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.353 Madhuban comprises of the following areas of Mau district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Madhuban Tehsil; KC 1 Doharighat, Panchayats 25 Atarsawan, 26 Takteua Rampur, 28 Katihari Buzurg, 29 Bhatmila, 35 Kudahani, 36 Badrawn, 37 Amila, 38 Sonadih of 2 Amila KC and Doharighat Nagar Panchayat of 1 Ghosi Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Madhuban constituency, which are: Chillupar, Barhaj, Belthara Road, Ghosi, Sagri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Madhuban is approximately 439 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Madhuban is: 26°11’00.6"N 83°38’57.1"E.

