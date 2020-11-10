Madhubani Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Madhubani Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Madhubani (मधुबनी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Madhubani district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Madhubani. Madhubani is part of 6. Madhubani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.21%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.62%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,37,655 eligible electors, of which 1,77,665 were male, 1,59,536 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,20,210 eligible electors, of which 1,70,139 were male, 1,50,057 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,66,042 eligible electors, of which 1,45,445 were male, 1,20,597 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Madhubani in 2015 was 290. In 2010, there were 184.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Samir Kumar Mahaseth of RJD won in this seat by defeating Ramdeo Mahto of BJP by a margin of 7,307 votes which was 4.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 45.27% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ram Deo Mahto of BJP won in this seat defeating Naiyar Azam of RJD by a margin of 588 votes which was 0.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.01% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 36. Madhubani Assembly segment of Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ashok Kumar Yadav won the Madhubani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Madhubani Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Madhubani are: Arvind Kumar Purbey (LJP), Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD), Anpurna Devi (BCHP), Amanullah Khan (SJDD), Dinesh Mandal (RPIA), Madhu Bala Giri (PP), Shankar Mahaseth (SHS), Suman Kumar Mahaseth (VIP), Anita Kumari Alias Anita Jha (IND), Mihir Kumar Jha (IND), Mohammad Nesar Ahmad Razvi (IND), Ramdeo Mahto (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 53.79%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 53%, while it was 45.51% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 350 polling stations in 36. Madhubani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 294. In 2010 there were 270 polling stations.

Extent:

36. Madhubani constituency comprises of the following areas of Madhubani district of Bihar: Community Development Block Pandaul; Gram Panchayats Basuara, Bhachhi, Bhavara, Lachhminagar, Sonaur, Maksuda, Khajuri, Shambhuar, Sundarpur Bhitthi, Balia and Madhubani (M) of Madhubani Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Madhubani.

Madhubani seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Madhubani is 228.01 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Madhubani is: 26°16'29.3"N 86°06'00.0"E.

