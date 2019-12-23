Madhupur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

13. Madhupur (मधुपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Deoghar (देवघर) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Madhupur is part of 3. Godda Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.34%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,10,668 eligible electors, of which 1,64,528 were male, 1,46,140 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Madhupur, there are 9104 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 5260 are male, 3844 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2665 voters in the 80+ age category and 3963 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,80,478 eligible electors, of which 1,49,450 were male, 1,31,028 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,42,870.

Madhupur has an elector sex ratio of 888.24.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Raj Paliwar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 6884 votes which was 3.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.32% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the JVM candidate by a margin of 20,468 votes which was 13.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 32.45% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 13. Madhupur Assembly segment of Godda Lok Sabha constituency. Godda Parliament seat was won by BJP's Nishikant Dubey.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 24 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71%, while it was 60.76% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 409 polling stations in 13. Madhupur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 387.

Extent: 13. Madhupur constituency comprises of the following areas of Deoghar district of Jharkhand: Madhupur and Karon police stations and Gram Panchayats Kusmil, Chanddih, Pathra and Basbariya in Jasidih police station in Deoghar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Madhupur is: 24.2808 86.622.

