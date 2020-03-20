English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Adjourned Sine Die After Kamal Nath Steps Down as Chief Minister

CM Kamal Nath in MP Assembly

Kamal Nath tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon around 1 pm, who accepted it, but asked him to continue as the caretaker chief minister until the next government is formed.

  • PTI Bhopal
  • Last Updated: March 20, 2020, 6:53 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die after Kamal Nath stepped down as the state chief minister on Friday.

Nath tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon around 1 pm, who accepted it, but asked him to continue as the caretaker chief minister until the next government is formed.

The Congress veteran stepped down a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on Friday.

As the House assembled at 2 pm for the trust vote, only BJP legislators turned up there, while the Congress MLAs remained absent.

Speaker N P Prajapati read out the agenda saying that the meeting was convened as per the directives of the apex court.

He said that since Kamal Nath has submitted his resignation, there was no point in holding the trust vote.

He then announced the sine die adjournment of the assembly.

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government had been reduced to a minority after the resignation of 22 rebel party MLAs.

