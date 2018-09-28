English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Samajwadi Party to Contest 24 Seats
Samajwadi Party's national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary said that it is ready to go into the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh with full strength. It will contest around two dozen assembly constituencies in the state.
File photo of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference in Lucknow. (PTI)
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party is planning to contest 24 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, according to its leaders.
In a statement issued in Lucknow, a party spokesperson said, "SP national president Akhilesh Yadav will be in Madhya Pradesh on a two-day visit. On September 29, he will address a public meeting at Shahdol. On the 30th, he will address a public meeting in Balaghat."
SP's national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary said, "Akhilesh Yadav has already held a number of programmes in the recent past in Bhopal, Satna, Rewa, Khajuraho, Panna, Sidhi, Shahdil. Hence, the Samajwadi Party is ready to go into the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh with full strength. It will contest around two dozen assembly constituencies in the state."
The party organisation has expanded in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, Chaudhary claimed.
Chaudhary said, "In the past 15 years of the BJP rule in MP, youngsters have been pushed to the brink of unemployment. The condition of farmers is bad, and they are deprived of irrigation facilities and minimum support price for their crops."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
