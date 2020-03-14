MP Speaker Accepts Resignations of 6 Ministers; What About the Other MLAs, Asks BJP

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati on Saturday accepted the resignations of six rebel MLAs who were ministers in the Kamal Nath government. These MLAs were sacked from the cabinet after they, alongwith 16 other legislators, resigned in support of Jyotiraditya Scindia who left the Congress and joined the BJP.

The minsters, who were sacked by the governor a day ago, include Imarti Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Govind Singh Rajput and Prabhuram Choudhary.

"I had given them time to appear in person on Friday and Saturday after their resignations came in for verification. But they did not turn up," Prajapati said.

He added that further action on other MLAs who resigned would be taken as per rules.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gopal Bhargava and state BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal have accused the speaker of adopting



“double standards”.

“When he has accepted the resignation of six MLAs (the ministers), he should adopt similar rules and accept the papers of remaining legislators,” Agrawal said.

With the Speaker's decision, the effective strength of the MP Assembly is now 222. Two seats are vacant.

A BJP delegation, meanwhile, met Governor Lalji Tandon on Saturday and demanded a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

In a memorandum to the Governor, the BJP said the Kamal Nath government has lost majority due to the resignation of 22 MLAs and the CM has no constitutional right to run the government.

"The ruling party's strength should be tested immediately to prove the majority," leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava tweeted, saying the delegation that called on the governor included former CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Narottam Mishra, Rampal Singh and Bhupendra Singh.

Chauhan has requested the Governor to order a floor test before March 16. He has said that there is no justification in starting the Budget session from March 16 unless the government proves its majority.

Chauhan accused the Kamal Nath government of luring legislators and pressuring them by calling their relatives. Property and other new cases are being filed against the rebel MLAs. He expressed fears of horse-trading in the state and requested the Governor to use his powers conferred under Article 175 (2) to check it.

BJP leader and former Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki and former Advocate General Pushpendra Kaurava also reached Raj Bhavan and met Tandon.