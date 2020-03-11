Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Now at the Helm of Affairs as Floor Test Inches Closer

After 22 of its MLAs resigned on Tuesday, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is on the verge of collapse just about nine months after the BJP toppled the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in Karnataka last year in a similar fashion.

The resignation of these MLAs came after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress early on Tuesday, saying “it is now time for me to move on” and that he was unable to serve the people of the country while remaining in the party.

A delegation of senior BJP leaders had visited MP Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati’s residence in Bhopal on Tuesday and had handed over the resignations of 19 Congress rebels camping in Bengaluru. The Speaker had assured them of “action as per constitutional procedures”.

A delegation of Congress leaders on Wednesday met Prajapati and demanded the disqualification of six ministers, who belong to the Scindia camp. The state government has already written to the Governor to expel these ministers from the cabinet.

Last July, 13 MLAs belonging to the Congress and the JD(S) had tendered their resignations from the state assembly in a similar fashion. But the resignations of eight of them were not accepted as Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar found the format of the papers faulty. “As members of the Assembly don’t know the format in which they should submit resignations... so things arise in my mind. One is, they are ignorant. I pity them. The second is, they have done it deliberately just to pretend,” Kumar had reportedly said.

So what exactly is the procedure of resigning from a state assembly and on what grounds can a Speaker reject or accept it?

There are two conditions for an MLA or an MP to tender their resignation. First, it has to be drafted in the official format and has to be very brief. It should not be tendered under pressure, say constitutional experts.

The letter has to be a simple statement of intent expressed by the MLA saying he/she is resigning from the membership of that particular assembly with immediate effect. Any extra word, describing one’s reasons for resigning, etc., will make the letter unacceptable.

Second, if the letter is handwritten and the MLA personally hands it over to the Speaker, the latter can make enquiries about whether the member is resigning under duress; after fully satisfying himself or herself, the Speaker can then choose to accept or reject the resignation.

However, if the letter is typed and sent by a medium, the Speaker will have the right to call on the person to make enquiries about the reasons for resignation.

On what basis could a Speaker reject a resignation?

If the Speaker has any reasons to believe that a particular member, or more, resigned in stress or under any external pressure, the resignations may not be accepted. The Speaker can also reject the resignation if information from sources or police claims that it is not voluntary in nature.

Resigning from an assembly means that the particular MLA’s constituency will be unrepresented for some time. So the Speaker has been given these powers by the Constitution framers to satisfy himself/herself thoroughly before taking a decision on the subject.

Could an MLA challenge the Speaker’s decision in court?

In principle, an MLA can challenge in court the Speaker’s decision to not accept his/her resignation. But since the Constitution in Article 190 (for assembly) and Article 101 (for Parliament) gives the Speaker absolute discretion, it is unlikely that a court could intervene except to check the procedure followed by the Speaker.

The Speaker’s opinion, in this regard, is understood to be absolutely final and binding. There is no precedent of a court overturning the Speaker’s decision in such matters.

The MP government currently has 120 MLAs -- four over the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly. Of them, 114 are from the Congress, two from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and four independents. The BJP has 107 MLAs and two seats are currently vacant. If the three other missing MLAs resign, it would bring down the number in the assembly to 224 and the majority mark to 113.

As a possible floor test will follow the polling for Rajya Sabha on March 26 in MP assembly, the Speaker is expected to buy time before meticulously taking a final call on the fate of the Congress rebels.

Commenting on the ongoing scenario in the state, senior political analyst Girija Shankar said that the Speaker at best has only the option of asking the MLAs who resigned to present themselves before him to endorse their resignation.

In all other scenarios, including the Congress expelling the missing MLAs, these lawmakers remaining absent from the assembly during the floor test would lead to the ruling party losing the trust vote.

The Congress party will evidently issue a whip for the floor test, but the MLAs would lose their membership even if they remain absent or vote against their own party, say experts.

(With inputs from Vivek Trivedi in Bhopal)