Madhya Pradesh BJP Fumes at Digvijaya Singh's Remarks On Birth Rates of Hindus and Muslims

BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have reacted sharply to the statement of Digvijaya Singh comparing the post-Independence birth rates of Hindus and Muslims. While addressing a farmers’ convention in Sehore on Wednesday, Singh dwelled on the contentious topic of comparative birth rate in Hindu and Muslim communities after the Independence saying a study has shown that the Muslim population is dwindling after 1951 in the country.

The birth rate of Muslims has shown a sharp decline, claimed the Rajya Sabha MP. The same for Muslims is 2.7% while it’s 2.3 % for Hindus, he claimed, adding the two communities will have a similar birth rate by 2028. The birth rate of Hindus is not diminishing, he said.

“The BJP is misleading Hindus and Owaisi is doing the same for Muslims,” claimed Singh.

For obvious reasons, the BJP leaders reacted sharply to the remark.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra called Digvijaya Singh ‘Chachajaan’ who deliberately resorts to such statements for vitiating the communal atmosphere. “Take his tweets of a week, for example, he continues with his divisive agenda on Twitter,” added Mishra.

“He either tries for dividing Hindus or talks of Hindu-Muslim division,” added the Home Minister accusing Rajya Sabha MP of pushing the country into communal flares.

“Why Singh is concerned,” asked the Minister, saying neither the RSS or anyone else raked up this issue. He cited census data of 2001 and 2011 saying Hindus grew by 16.76% to 19.92 % in the decade while Muslims grew by 24.06% to 29.05%.

Hindus have comparatively reduced in numbers in States like West Bengal, UP and Assam, added the minister.

BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma slammed Digvijaya Singh urging him not to become a Zakir Naik or a Jinnah. Saying that the country is saddened by his remarks, and claimed that Singh was urging a community to breach laws and increase the population. “Congress and Digvijaya Singh should clarify, Are they only a party of a particular community,” he asked.

The Congress party is yet to react to Rajya Sabha MP’s comments.

