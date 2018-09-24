Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Quits Party Over 'Humiliation of Workers', Joins Congress

Madhya Pradesh Social Welfare Board chief Padma Shukla resigned from the BJP on Monday and joined Congress, ANI reported. Shukla, who joined Congress in presence of MPCC president Kamal Nath, had been a member of the BJP since 1980.Shukla said that during her two year term, Madhya Pradesh minister Sanjay Pathak would humiliate her party workers. “I tried to work with Madhya Pradesh Minister Sanjay Pathak for two years but that seemed impossible. He used to humiliate BJP workers. It was hurting and damaging the self-respect of my workers,” Shukla was quoted as saying by ANI.Shukla submitted her resignation to BJP state president Rakesh Singh. In a letter, she expressed her sadness over what she termed negligence in Vijayraghavgarh constituency by BJP workers.“I’ve been a primary member of BJP since 1980 and I’ve been discharging my duties religiously in the party’s favour. Saddened by the negligence and exploitation in Vijayraghavgarh constituency by BJP workers after the 2014 by-polls, I’m resigning from primary membership of the party,” the letter read.