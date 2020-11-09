Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Result 2020: When and Where to Watch Assembly Election Vote Counting Process

Madhya Pradesh by-poll results 2020 | The counting of votes for the by-polls to 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. The results of the by-elections will determine the fate of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state.

Out of the 28 seats, the BJP needs to win just nine seats to reach the majority mark of 116 and keep the government, while the Congress, which has been reduced to 87 seats from the 114 it won back in 2018, will need all the 28 seats to claim a majority on its own. Even to form the government in alliance with SP, BSP and independents, Congress will need to win at least 22 seats. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly.

When will the Madhya Pradesh by-poll results be declared?

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The political scenario will be clear by the evening. According to the Election Commission, the entire exercise has to be completed by November 12, 2020.

Where to watch the Madhya Pradesh by-poll results?

Viewers will get the minute-by-minute update of the Madhya Pradesh by-poll results will be available on News18.com.

Readers can follow News18.com's Madhya Pradesh by-poll results 2020 Live blog on their website across all regions.

Not only will News18 showcase minute-to-minute updates on the 2020 Madhya Pradesh by-poll results, but they will also provide information regarding candidates, their status in the elections and other news and opinions.

You can also watch the results live on TV at News18.com Live TV.

MP Bypolls

The Madhya Pradesh by-polls were conducted on November 3, 2020. The polling in the state began at 7 in the morning and went on till about 6 in the evening.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, the counting of votes for by-election assembly seats in the ten other states will be done on Tuesday. The counting of votes of the Bihar assembly election is also set to take place tomorrow, where BJP is contesting in alliance with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), while the opposition has formed a grand alliance of RJD, Congress and CPI (ML).