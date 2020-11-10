Madhya Pradesh Bypolls 2020: Silence at Bhopal Congress Office, Kamal Nath Accepts People's Decision

With the Congress trailing in 28 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh bypolls, the party office remained silent on Tuesday afternoon. Even the party's state president Kamal Nath returned home, saying he accepts whatever the people have decided.

As the counting of votes started accelerating, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath reached the control room of the party office and kept a close watch on every activity in the 28 Assembly constituencies where counting was being done. But as soon as the Congress headed towards defeat, he left the party office for home.

"Whatever the people decide, we'll accept. No matter what would be the results, I respectfully thank the voters of these 28 constituencies and will accept the outcome once counting is complete," Kamal Nath said.

Soon after Kamal Nath left, all the workers who had gathered at the party office since the morning started to leave one by one.