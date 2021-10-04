Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Both BJP and Congress Face Sharp Division over Ticket Distribution

Ahead of upcoming bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, both Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress party have a tough task of keeping leaders in check as several members have raised rebellion over the ticket distribution.

Among the prominent faces, former union minister and Congress leader Arun Yadav announced that he would not be contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll in Khandwa ‘due to family reasons’. Arun Yadav is a prominent leader and son of former late senior Congress leader Subhas Yadav, a former close aide of Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh.

The announcement surprised senior leaders as Yadav was sure for a ticket and was campaigning in the region for long. However, PCC chief Kamal Nath had bumped his plans in the past saying Yadav was yet to express his wish for candidature.

The instance however has marked that rampant factionalism that has already marred Congress units in Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, has now surfaced with vigour in MP unit as well.

Yadav, who was appointed as PCC chief in 2014, had worked hard to revive the sagging party unit in the state but was shunted in year 2018 as veteran Kamal Nath took over in the run up to assembly polls.

Arun Yadav since then has nursed a grudge and is yet to visit the PCC as a protest. This has perhaps delayed the decision in his ticket and a former PCC chief himself, Yadav reportedly did not take this lightly and made his announcement public in disgust.

He had also handed a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi to state in charge Mukul Vasnik on Sunday proposing names of Sunita Sakargay or Narendra Patel for the ticket.

The party however is now pondering over names like Jaishri Singh, Rajnarayan Singh, Sachin Birla and others.

Former Congress leader and independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera has been exerting pressure on party for a ticket to his wife Jaishri. However, recently both Yadav and Singh had made it clear that they will support anyone chosen by the party for the ticket.

As Yadav’s tweet fuelled speculations whether he will also head to BJP, VD Sharma, the BJP state head on Sunday evening clarified that there are no such talks right now.

Former Indore Mayor Krishnamurari Moghe too have staked claim for ticket in Khandwa from BJP which plans to field Harshwardhan, son of late MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan.

At Jobat in Alirajpur, Congress leaders Sulochna Rawat and her son Vishal already have left for BJP sensing denial of ticket by the party. Dr Vikrant Bhuria, son of former Congress union minister Kantilal Bhuria is also confident of getting a ticket. Meanwhile after entry of Sulochna Rawat and her son in party fold, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district head Abhijeet Davar has announced to contest poll in protest.

Former MLA Madho Singh Davar too is camping in Bhopal for a ticket from Jobat.

At Satna’s Raigan assembly seat, late MLA Jugal Kishore Bagdi’s son Pushpraj has announced not to contest poll forcing party to look for other names. At Prithvipur as well, the party is yet indecisive over candidate even as Congress has announced name of Nitendra Singh Rathore, son of late MLA Brijendra Singh Rathore.

Assembly constituencies Raigaon, Jobat and Prithvipur apart from Khandwa Lok Sabha seat are going to by-polls in the state later this month. After losing Damoh assembly by-polls despite a full-fledged offensive early this year, the BJP is not taking anything lightly which could dent its winning chances.

