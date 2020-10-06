Congress Releases Names of Three More Candidates, Replaces One in Third List for Madhya Pradesh Bypolls

After much deliberations, Congress party on Tuesday announced three more candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh by-polls, replacing an earlier announced legislator to its list of 27 candidates for the 28 assembly seats in the state.

The list released by Congress includes Rakesh Mawai, Ram Siya Bharti, Hemant Katare and replaced Abhishek Singh Tinku with Kamal Singh Patel as the official candidate from Badnawar assembly seat.

Rakesh Mawai from Morena constituency has been the district president of the party.

The grand old party has named katha vachak (religious preacher) Ram Siya Bharti from Malhera seat. Malhera constituency is also the home town of BJP firebrand leader Uma Bharti who has been a spiritual guru before making it big into the Madhya Pradesh politics and nationally.

Congress also replaced its official candidate for Badnawar seat Abhishek Singh Tinku with senior leader Kamal Singh Patel. The decision was reportedly taken after the party sought feedback from local leaders. However, sources claimed that local leaders and former minister Umang Singhar had wanted Tinku to be replaced.

However, the MP Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Kamal Nath opted to give the ticket for Ater constituency tor Hemant Katare, the former MLA from. Katare who has been active in local politics had lost to BJP’s Arvind Singh Bhadauria in the 2018 assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the party had a bigger challenge in Mehgaon seat where Chaudhary Rakesh Singh Chaturvedi, a senior leader and a turncoat from BJP and veteran leader Dr Govind Singh sought to fetch ticket. Dr Govind Singh aims to claim the ticket for his nephew Rahul Bhadauria. Several senior leaders, however, were averse to Chaturvedi’s candidature as he had deserted the party in past.

The party refrained from naming anyone from Biaora constituency as the seat fell vacant after the demise of Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi.