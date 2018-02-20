Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Poll Panel Removes Ashoknagar Collector Over Allegations of Fudging Voters' List

The chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh has transferred the collector of Ashoknagar BS Jamod after reports of erroneous voters’ list.The opposition Congress has alleged that voters’ list is being fudged ahead of the by-elections in Kunagoli and Kolaras.The Congress had complained to the Election Commission of India. The Congress delegation, which had approached the poll panel, maintained that there were 20,000 fake voters in the Mungali and Kolaras.Earlier, the Chief Electoral Officer had shunted four administrative officers over charges of improper discharge of duties in Mumgaoli constituency, part of Ashoknagar district.Meanwhile, ministers in the Shivraj Chouhan government continued to promise sops and court controversies during the poll campaign.Days after Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, threatened voters of snapping benefits like gas connection and housing at Kolaras if they voted for the Congress, another minister Maya Singh on Monday promised voters benefits under Ladli Laxmi Yojana and housing scheme during a campaign visit. A video of the incident has gone viral.The Congress has approached Chief Electoral Officer Salina Singh against the minister over breach of model code of conduct and demanded that Shivpuri collector Tarun Rathi be removed.Seen as the semi-final ahead of the Assembly polls due later this year, the bypolls are seen as a prestige issue for both CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia. While Scindia wishes to cement his claim as CM candidate by winning these seats, CM Chouhan plans to reaffirm his authority before he embarks on a bigger fight later this year.