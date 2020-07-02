Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: 27 New Ministers to Join Shivraj Chouhan Team Today, Scindia Camp May Get Space Too

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is all set to expand his cabinet today when 27 new ministers will take oath at the Raj Bhavan at 11am. Sources say the number includes 12 from the camp of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the party led to the collapse of the government and brought the BJP to power in the state.

Here's All You Need to Know:

◕ Chouhan returned to Bhopal on Tuesday after staying in Delhi for two days, discussing the cabinet expansion. More than three months have passed since the BJP government was formed in the state. Cabinet expansion has been under discussion for a long time. Only five ministers were sworn in after the chief minister took oath.

◕ Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel took oath as governor of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday at a ceremony at Raj Bhawan here.

◕ Sources claimed that Scindia was adamant on including all his supporters while the BJP state unit wanted to bring this number down to accommodate their senior leaders.

◕ Several BJP senior leaders, too, were upset with plans to shift them to party organisation. Leaders like Gopal Bhargav had expressed their resentment openly, cautioning the party that ignoring senior leaders during cabinet expansion won’t be a good idea.

◕ “Manthan ke baad amrit hi nikalta hai, jo Vish nikalta hai Shiv usse pe jate hain (churning produces nectar but Lord Shiva drinks the poison),” said Chouhan, hinting that he had to endure a lot of pressure while zeroing in on the names of his cabinet colleagues.