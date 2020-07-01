Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Tomorrow, 25 Ministers Likely to be Sworn in

Bhopal: The expansion of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet in Madhya Pradesh will take place on Thursday.

Fielding a query by reporters during the launch of the ‘Kill Corona' campaign on Wednesday, Chouhan said that the cabinet expansion will take place on Thursday. Governor Anandiben Patel will take oath on Wednesday and the cabinet ministers on Thursday. As many as 25 ministers are likely to be sworn in, in the second phase.

Asked about the discontent brewing in the state BJP and the ongoing churning in the party over the cabinet expansion, Chouhan said that the "churning produces nectar but Lord Shiva drinks the poison."

Chouhan returned to Bhopal on Tuesday after staying in Delhi for two days, discussing the cabinet expansion.

More than three months have passed since the BJP government was formed in the state. Cabinet expansion has been under discussion for a long time. Only five ministers were sworn in after the chief minister took oath.