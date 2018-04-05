English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhya Pradesh CM a 'Coward' For Giving in to 'Blackmail' by Babas: AAP
The Madhya Pradesh government had, on Tuesday, accorded Minister of State (MoS) status to five Hindu religious leaders -- Narmadanand Maharaj, Hariharanand Maharaj, Computer Baba, Bhayyu Maharaj and Pandit Yogendra Mahant.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh unit of Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday termed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a "coward" for giving in to the "blackmail" of "hypocrite" babas (religious leaders).
"Chouhan has given in to the blackmailing of babas who had threatened to expose the CM's Narmada Sewa Yatra. He is a coward. These babas are hypocrites," MP AAP convenor Alok Agrawal told reporters.
Labour Minister in the Delhi government, Gopal Rai, was also present at the press conference.
The state BJP government had, on Tuesday, accorded Minister of State (MoS) status to five Hindu religious leaders -- Narmadanand Maharaj, Hariharanand Maharaj, Computer Baba, Bhayyu Maharaj and Pandit Yogendra Mahant.
Chouhan had last year led the Narmada Sewa Yatra to conserve and revive the river and had claimed that six crore saplings were planted along its banks during the programme.
"These babas had said that they would expose the claim that six crore saplings were planted and had got banners of their Narmada Ghotala Yatra printed. Now after getting MoS status, they are all praise for Chouhan. They are not religious leaders but hypocrites," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader added.
Stating that Chouhan had brought "disgrace", Agrawal said that he should ask for forgiveness from the eight crore people of Madhya Pradesh.
Earlier in the day, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), an umbrella body of 13 main 'akhadas' (religious orders) in the country, had condemned the five religious leaders and accused them of "blackmailing" Chouhan.
"Saints should not indulge in blackmailing," ABAB president Mahant Narendra Giri told PTI over phone, calling for the five to introspect.
Speaking on other issues, AAP's Rai said that his party would contest all 230 seats in the state Assembly polls slated for later this year.
Also Watch
"Chouhan has given in to the blackmailing of babas who had threatened to expose the CM's Narmada Sewa Yatra. He is a coward. These babas are hypocrites," MP AAP convenor Alok Agrawal told reporters.
Labour Minister in the Delhi government, Gopal Rai, was also present at the press conference.
The state BJP government had, on Tuesday, accorded Minister of State (MoS) status to five Hindu religious leaders -- Narmadanand Maharaj, Hariharanand Maharaj, Computer Baba, Bhayyu Maharaj and Pandit Yogendra Mahant.
Chouhan had last year led the Narmada Sewa Yatra to conserve and revive the river and had claimed that six crore saplings were planted along its banks during the programme.
"These babas had said that they would expose the claim that six crore saplings were planted and had got banners of their Narmada Ghotala Yatra printed. Now after getting MoS status, they are all praise for Chouhan. They are not religious leaders but hypocrites," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader added.
Stating that Chouhan had brought "disgrace", Agrawal said that he should ask for forgiveness from the eight crore people of Madhya Pradesh.
Earlier in the day, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), an umbrella body of 13 main 'akhadas' (religious orders) in the country, had condemned the five religious leaders and accused them of "blackmailing" Chouhan.
"Saints should not indulge in blackmailing," ABAB president Mahant Narendra Giri told PTI over phone, calling for the five to introspect.
Speaking on other issues, AAP's Rai said that his party would contest all 230 seats in the state Assembly polls slated for later this year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|7
|India
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|3
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Canada
|1
|3
|3
|7
|5
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Wales
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: After Ranveer, Parineeti Pulls Out of Opening Ceremony
- Top 5 Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Car Running this Summer
- Weightlifter Gururaja Opens India’s Medal Tally With Silver in 56kg Category
- OnePlus Bullet Wireless Earphones to be Launched With OnePlus 6
- Deepika-Anisha, Katrina-Isabelle, Alia-Shaheen Take To Social Media To Showcase Their Sisterly Bond