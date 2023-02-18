CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahYogi AdityanathRahul GandhiArvind Kejriwal
Home » News » Politics » Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Calls Cabinet Meet on Sunday As 'Something Big' On Agenda
1-MIN READ

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Calls Cabinet Meet on Sunday As 'Something Big' On Agenda

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 22:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo: Twitter/ @ChouhanShivraj)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo: Twitter/ @ChouhanShivraj)

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year to elect 230 members of the state assembly

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called a state cabinet meeting on Sunday in Bhopal as “something big" is expected to happen.

As per an NDTV report, a BJP minister has said that “something big" is likely to happen in the meeting and cabinet colleagues have been asked to remain in Bhopal for 12 hours.

The BJP minister, on the condition of anonymity, told the news website that Shivraj has asked party leaders to meet cabinet members in person at 11 am on Sunday, along with a cabinet meeting that will be held at 6 pm the same day.

“He may discuss some incidents during the Vikas Yatra, or the report card of some low-performing ministers… just as he did with MLAs based on the findings of the party’s internal surveys," the BJP minister said.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year to elect 230 members of the state assembly.

There has also been speculations of a reshuffling of the state cabinet.

Earlier in the day, Shivraj and MP Congress president Kamal Nath were engaged in a bitter ‘question war’, seeking to know from each other about the “unfulfilled" poll promises.

Shivraj, who has been posing questions to the Opposition party almost everyday, recently told media, “The Congress has started making false promises again. It was in power for 15 months and had issued a 973-point manifesto."

Shivraj, who has also been targeting the Congress by asking about various schemes, a few days back said he has so far asked 10 questions from Nath on the basis of the party’s 2018 poll manifesto, which the CM termed as “a bundle of lies".

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. 2023 madhya pradesh elections
first published:February 18, 2023, 22:23 IST
last updated:February 18, 2023, 22:36 IST
Read More