Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called a state cabinet meeting on Sunday in Bhopal as “something big" is expected to happen.

As per an NDTV report, a BJP minister has said that “something big" is likely to happen in the meeting and cabinet colleagues have been asked to remain in Bhopal for 12 hours.

The BJP minister, on the condition of anonymity, told the news website that Shivraj has asked party leaders to meet cabinet members in person at 11 am on Sunday, along with a cabinet meeting that will be held at 6 pm the same day.

“He may discuss some incidents during the Vikas Yatra, or the report card of some low-performing ministers… just as he did with MLAs based on the findings of the party’s internal surveys," the BJP minister said.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year to elect 230 members of the state assembly.

There has also been speculations of a reshuffling of the state cabinet.

Earlier in the day, Shivraj and MP Congress president Kamal Nath were engaged in a bitter ‘question war’, seeking to know from each other about the “unfulfilled" poll promises.

Shivraj, who has been posing questions to the Opposition party almost everyday, recently told media, “The Congress has started making false promises again. It was in power for 15 months and had issued a 973-point manifesto."

Shivraj, who has also been targeting the Congress by asking about various schemes, a few days back said he has so far asked 10 questions from Nath on the basis of the party’s 2018 poll manifesto, which the CM termed as “a bundle of lies".

