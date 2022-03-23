Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Completes Two Years in Office in His Fourth Term

Apparently trying to put to rest the unending speculations on the possible change of BJP face in the assembly polls 2023, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who recently completed 15 years in power, clarified that his next goal is to only serve the public and work for the development of Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan who became the longest-serving BJP Chief Minister completing 15 years plus in the office recently, had completed two years in office on Wednesday in the fourth term.

Earlier in the day, BJP state president VD Sharma was also posed with a similar query on a possible change in leadership for mission 2023, and he retorted saying the party is following ideas of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay successfully and MP is developing at a rapid pace, so he has no idea why such questions are raised.

Meanwhile, commenting on two-year tenure, Chouhan in an exclusive chat with News18 said his government succeeded on multiple fronts including—battling Covid-19, keeping development intact in adversities, offering help to the public, and so on. “We in the past offered a stable government but Congress could only last 15 months in power. My roadmap for Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh is ready and we are meeting in Pachmarhi (proposed meeting with ministers) we have also sought suggestions from the public as well and will come up with a roadmap shortly,” the CM said.

He endorsed his bulldozer avatar, saying those harassing women in Madhya Pradesh will be demolished with bulldozers and the state government will uproot and destroy such criminals.

The administration has destroyed properties of those accused of sexual assaults and other crimes in the past few days and the BJP leaders are propagating Chouhan as Bulldozer Mama.

“The only thing which resonates in my mind is the development of the public and the state. I have taken oath as the CM at 8pm in 2020 and I am holding a meeting with officers at the same time on Wednesday and will be chalking out a roadmap of the development,” added the Chief Minister.

He also tried explaining that there is nothing new in his bulldozer avatar.

“I am like a thunderbolt (Vajra) for criminals and tender like a flower for the public and this is my mantra for governance,” he said, adding he had said in the first term that either Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be there in MP or the dacoits who were active in Gwalior, Chambal and Satna region. Afterward, most of them were killed and the remaining surrendered to the police, added Chouhan.

Presently, there is no listed dacoit gang in the state.

“I had dismantled the SIMI network and a few operatives who had broken the jail were gunned down by the police,” said Chouhan referring to the 2016 encounter.

“Why this fuss on bulldozers now,” he asked, saying whether the bulldozer wasn’t in action in Jabalpur or Gwalior in the past. A man who used to rape minor girls was punished with four life terms and all his establishments were razed down, said Chouhan.

