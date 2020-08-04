Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Prays Before Lord Ram's Portrait in Covid-19 Facility

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma on Tuesday offered prayers to Lord Ram at a hospital where they are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 disease on the eve of the "bhoomi pujan" event in Ayodhya.

Elsewhere in the state, BJP workers lit lamps and burst crackers outside the state headquarters of the party.

Chouhan, his cabinet colleague Arvind Bhadoriya, Sharma and other patients at Chirayu Medical College and Hospital offered prayers in front of Lord Ram's portrait.

The BJP media cell shared the pictures and videos of Chouhan and others.

Appealing people to celebrate the "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of Lord Ram's temple for two days, Chouhan and Sharam recited Ram Dhun at the quarantine facility.

BJP leaders also organised a prayer at the state party headquarter.

Legislative Assembly's protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma burst crackers and illuminated his residence.

State BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal told PTI that all offices of the party have been illuminated in the state to mark the occasion.

Agrawal said social distancing norms and COVID-19 guidelines have been followed during celebrations.