Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Sends Five Lakh Letters to 'Sisters' Ahead of Raksha Bandhan
CM Chouhan further urged the women to send an acknowledgement of the letters through SMS, WhatsApp message or a missed call.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has dispatched five lakh letters to his ‘sisters’ that will be delivered at the doorsteps of the women in the state through the postal department on Raksha Bandhan.
In these letters, the chief minister has talked about the pro-women schemes run by the state government. The CM also sought another five years by promising the women an environment of ‘prosperity and safety’.
Congress, however, was unimpressed by the gesture and attacked the government over the crimes against women.
“On what basis, the government which failed to offer safe atmosphere to women in 15 years of rule and put MP on the top in terms of crimes against women, is seeking five years from women on this auspicious festival to offer them safe and happy atmosphere,” Congress state head Kamal Nath said in a tweet.
The government dismissed the opposition’s allegations. BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said that the CM had written to his sisters and the Congress should not try to come between the CM and his 'sisters'.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
