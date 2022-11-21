Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Booked on Charge of Rape; BJP Slams Cong for 'Silence'

A case has been registered against Madhya Pradesh Congress Congress MLA and former minister Umang Singhar on charges of raping and assaulting a 38-year-old woman, police said on Monday.

Following a complaint by the woman, who claimed that she was living with the accused as his ‘wife’ and that he sexually assaulted and mentally harrassed her, the case was lodged in Naugaon police station in Dhar city on Sunday.

Singhar represents the Gandhwani seat and is also the Congress’s national secretary. He was the former forest minister of the state from 2019-2020. While the MLA has not yet responded to the charges, MP Congress Committee’s media department chairman K K Mishra told PTI that he does not have information about the case but prima facie, it seems to be a “politically motivated" case.

Dhar’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said the woman complained against the accused about physical torture, rape, abuse, committing unnatural act and threatening to kill her.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (2) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 498 (A) (harassment of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said. Further legal steps were being taken, he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit out at the Congress over the case. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra in a video statement said the case was registered against Singhar on the complaint of his wife and claimed that as per information given by the police, Singhar had other wives as well.

BJP’s spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress on Twitter. “Those who speak of Ladki hoon are silent even as scores of such cases come from Rajasthan, Jharkhand too," he said. “Why is Priyanka JI’s outrage on such issues selective ? Will she demand sacking of this MLA?" he added.

(With PTI inputs)

