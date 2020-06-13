Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ahead of elections on June 19 for three Rajya Sabha seats in the state, Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Kunal Chaudhary, on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus. He is a first-time lawmaker from Kalapipal constituency.

BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia has also been infected with the virus.

Chaudhary’s infection comes at a crucial juncture as the Congress is finding it tough to secure the required numbers to win the second Rajya Sabha seat.

After 22 Congress MLAs under Scindia's leadership resigned from the party in March, it not only lost power but also saw its numbers decrease to 92 while the BJP has 107 seats in the state assembly.

Currently BJP candidates Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki are in the pole position and it is a similar situation with Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh.

But Congress's second candidate, Phool Singh Baraiya, seems to be fighting a lost battle as the odds are against him already. The party is making last-minute efforts and recently Singh reached out to four independents, two BSP and a lone SP MLA for support.

After Chaudhary tested positive, BJP spokesperson Hitesh Vajpayee sought that all those in touch with the MLA should be scanned and quarantined as per protocol.

Vajpayee claimed that Chaudhary had been in touch with 22 MLAs and the list could include Congress leaders such as Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari. He asked poll observers and the Election Commission to take cognizance in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol and have these leaders quarantined.