Madhya Pradesh Congress Raps Chouhan Govt Over Bad Roads, Poor Administrative Response

As the local civic agencies have been filling potholes on the roads of state capital Bhopal after directives from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress party has intensified attacks on the state government over poor condition of the roads.

One of the Congress MLAs and former minister PC Sharma took to streets and protested against the issue by sitting on potholed roads in Panchsheel area in the city on Monday.

He also distributed certificates to the locals who showed him ‘road in potholes’. Locals said that although the road was patched up with a layer of asphalt months ago by municipal corporation, the road is now full of potholes and gets waterlogged after rains.

The state Congress also tweeted pictures of crumbled roads in various areas of the city on Monday terming them as evidence of corruption of the Shivraj government.

After Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued directions of making roads potholes free immediately a few days ago, local bodies including BMC, CPA and Public Works Department had done makeshift patchwork to crumbled roads but as the rain has stopped and weather dried up, rubble and stones collected on the surface of the roads are giving a tough time to commuters.

Despite an assurance from BMC commissioner KVS Chaudhary Kolsani, the laying of pipeline did not complete on August 20 as promised and is still continuing in old city.

Residents said that not only main roads, the condition of access roads and service roads also have gone from bad to worse in the last few months.

To add, roads dug up for various projects like Bhopal metro, piped gas supply, sewage and water supply, have been left half-repaired, making things difficult for the commuters.

